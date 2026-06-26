Lagos police have arrested a 21-year-old passenger after a major discovery during a road operation

Officers recovered several items from the shuttle bus passenger as investigations into the case continue

The suspect has been linked to robbery claims, while police probe a recovered human part

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested a 21-year-old man, identified as Samson Onilewaji, after officers allegedly found him with a suspected human body part, firearms, and items believed to be linked to robbery.

The command shared the information through its official X account, Lagos State Police Command, on Friday, June 26.

Lagos police arrest 21-year-old passenger after a routine stop-and-search operation leads to a disturbing discovery. Photo: LagosPoliceNG

Source: Twitter

According to the police, the arrest happened during a routine stop-and-search operation along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Suspect arrested inside commercial shuttle bus

The police said officers intercepted an unregistered commercial shuttle bus carrying six occupants during the operation.

A search of the vehicle and the passengers allegedly led to the discovery of several items in the possession of Onilewaji, including a suspected human right hand, two locally made pistols, one live cartridge, two axes, one POS terminal machine, and five ATM cards.

The command said:

“The suspect, identified as Samson Onilewaji, ‘m’, aged 21 years, was found in possession of a suspected human right hand, two locally made pistols, one live cartridge, two axes, one POS terminal machine, and five ATM cards.”

Police link recovered items to robbery claims

The police said Onilewaji confessed that he recently robbed three people of their belongings.

According to the command, the recovered POS machine and ATM cards were among the items taken from the alleged victims. Police said efforts are ongoing to identify and contact the victims so the recovered properties can be returned.

A road check in Lagos takes a serious turn as police arrest a young passenger and begin investigations into recovered items. Photo: LagosPoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Investigation into suspected human hand continues

The police said they are still investigating the source of the suspected human hand found with the suspect.

The command said it is working to determine who the body part belongs to, the circumstances surrounding its possession, and what it was intended for.

Authorities also said efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest any other persons who may be connected to the case.

The police added that the suspect will be charged in court after the completion of the investigations.

Police assure residents of action against crime

The Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Tijani Olaiwola Fatai, however, assured residents that the command remains committed to fighting violent crimes and other criminal activities.

He urged members of the public to provide credible information that could assist the police in preventing crime and improving public safety.

Ogun police rescue kidnap victim, kill suspects

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ogun State Police Command rescued a kidnap victim and killed two suspected kidnappers during an anti-kidnapping operation in the state.

The police said the operation followed intelligence efforts after the victim was abducted, leading officers to a hideout where a gun battle occurred.

Authorities recovered a firearm, ₦2.2 million, a phone, and other items allegedly linked to criminal activities after the operation.

Source: Legit.ng