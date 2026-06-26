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“You Don’t Need Much to Start Akara, Roasted Corn Business”: Remi Tinubu Advises Women
Nigeria

“You Don’t Need Much to Start Akara, Roasted Corn Business”: Remi Tinubu Advises Women

by  Basit Jamiu
3 min read
  • Nigeria’s First Lady, Remi Tinubu, has reaffirmed her commitment to empowering citizens through grants that support small-scale food businesses
  • Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, her office is backing everyday ventures like selling akara, roasted corn, and kuli kuli, which require little capital to start
  • Alongside business support, Tinubu has also directed billions of naira towards tackling tuberculosis, breast cancer, and food malnutrition

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Nigeria’s First Lady, Remi Tinubu, has emphasised the importance of small-scale food businesses such as selling akara and roasted corn, noting that they require little capital to start. Akara is a popular Nigerian snack made from deep-frying ground beans.

Speaking in Abuja, Tinubu explained that her office has been providing grants, not loans, to support such ventures under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Selling akara and roasted corn creates livelihoods with little capital, as Nigeria’s First Lady highlights.
Remi Tinubu empowers women with grants for small food businesses under the Renewed Hope Agenda. Photo credit: RemiTinubu/x
Source: Facebook

She said:

“We’re trying to give hope, and to start Akara business doesn’t take a lot of money. To start roasting corn, or somebody even said kuli kuli doesn’t take much. We didn’t give them a loan; we gave it to them as a grant.”

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Empowering Nigerians through grants

According to The Cable, Tinubu stressed that the grants are designed to empower beneficiaries while complementing federal government programmes. By focusing on everyday businesses that require minimal investment, her office aims to improve livelihoods and encourage self-reliance.

Health sector interventions

Beyond small businesses, Tinubu highlighted her office’s contributions to the health sector. She revealed funding allocations including:

  • Tuberculosis: N2 billion
  • Breast cancer: N1 billion
  • Food malnutrition: N500 million

She explained:

“I remember giving for TB. When I heard there were so many TB cases, I gave N2 billion. To breast cancer, I gave a billion. For food malnutrition, I gave half a billion.”

Renewed Hope Agenda

Tinubu expressed concern about negative narratives affecting Nigerians, stressing that the Renewed Hope Agenda is intended to restore optimism. She said:

“The narrative has really changed, has changed to challenge the average man, whereas the average man is supposed to have hope. So I like the idea that Mr President says this is the Renewed Hope Agenda. We have to renew our hope.”

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Funding for tuberculosis, breast cancer, and food malnutrition supports national health priorities.
Grants for small-scale food ventures strengthen communities and promote self-reliance. Photo credit: RemiTinubu/x
Source: Twitter

Adeboye speaks on calls to remove Tinubu's wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has clarified that Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, will not be removed from her position as a pastor in the church.

Speaking during the monthly Holy Ghost Service, Adeboye explained that the First Lady was ordained as an Assistant Pastor over a decade ago, well before her husband, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, indicated any interest in contesting for the presidency.

Pastor Adeboye stressed that the ordination followed due process and adhered strictly to the church’s established guidelines. He maintained that there has been no breach of doctrine or conduct that would warrant disciplinary action, insisting that external pressure would not influence the church’s decisions. According to him, the church would not bow to calls demanding her removal, noting that her pastoral role remains valid.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 5 years. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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