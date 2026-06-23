After the University of Lagos announced its 2026/2027 Post-UTME exercise, Legit.ng pointed out key details

The school website shows the exam date and important instructions for candidates

It also explains the Post-UTME cost and O-level requirements for admission into UNILAG

Just as the University of Ibadan recently announced the date for the commencement of the 2026/2027 post-UTME screening exercise, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has also made an important announcement on the post-UTME screening exercise for candidates who wish to pursue any undergraduate programme at the institution.

Details available on the website of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) show different things JAMB candidates need to know before applying to study their dream course at the popular institution.

University of Lagos shares exam date and requirements for 2026 admission exercise. Photo Source: University of Lagos (UNILAG), Premium Times

Source: Twitter

University of Lagos 2026/2027 post-UTME screening exercise

In this article, Legit.ng compiled 5 things JAMB candidates need to know before applying for the University of Lagos (UNILAG) 2026/2027 post-UTME exercise.

1. Registration for the University of Lagos post-UTME

It is worth knowing that registration for the post-UTME screening exercise of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) began on June 15, 2026.

However, the registration closes on July 8, 2026. Candidates are encouraged to register before the closing date, as there is no guarantee of an extension at the time of writing this report.

2. University of Lagos advises 2026 UTME candidates

The popular institution, which is located in Lagos, advised 2026 UTME candidates who wish to study at the school to ensure that the University of Lagos (UNILAG) is selected as their first or second choice. They must also score above 200 in the recently conducted UTME before applying to study at the institution.

3. University of Lagos speaks on O-Level requirements

While it is important for UTME candidates to select the University of Lagos as their first or second choice, the institution also places importance on candidates’ O-Level results.

UNILAG mandates that an applicant or aspirant must have at least five O’Level credits in one sitting, including English Language and Mathematics.

Also, candidates must upload their O’Level results to both JAMB CAPS and the UNILAG application portal on or before Friday, August 14, 2026.

University of Lagos announces 2026/2027 Post-UTME registration details for candidates. Photo Source: Premium Times

Source: Twitter

4. University of Lagos post-UTME fee

Just like the University of Ibadan, the University of Lagos charges a total of ₦5,000 for its application fee. This amount is made up of:

₦2,000 screening fee

₦3,000 application fee

5. University of Lagos post-UTME exam date

After successful registration for the post-UTME screening exercise, candidates are informed that the exam, which will determine admission into the school, will take place from Monday, July 27 to Friday, July 31, 2026.

As such, candidates must register with a personal and active email address and must take part in the exam.

The link to the university website that contains the above information can be accessed here.

LASU 400-level student shares first semester result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a 20-year-old student of Lagos State University (LASU) has gained attention online after she shared a screenshot of her first semester results and her current CGPA.

The post showed the grades she got in all 11 courses she offered, as well as her academic performance so far in school. Many people praised her for doing very well in her studies and for maintaining a strong CGPA in a tough course.

Source: Legit.ng