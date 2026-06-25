A football fan's bold 2025 prediction for the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament has gained significant attention on X (formerly Twitter) after two matches happened as exactly forecasted

On December 6, 2025, the football fan had predicted Argentina's 2026 World Cup journey, forecasting the scorelines from the group stage matches to the final

Apart from scoreline predictions, the football fan also singled out a famous football star who would claim three individual honours at the tournament

A football fan's detailed 2026 FIFA World Cup prediction, which backed Argentina to defend their title successfully, has left many netizens stunned after two scorelines came to pass.

In a tweet on December 6, 2025, the football fan with the X handle @8bdrssss forecasted Argentina's journey in the 2026 World Cup, predicting that Lionel Messi would dominate the tournament from start to finish.

In 2025, a football fan boldly predicted Argentina's journey in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Stock image of a man for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Franck Fife, Roger Yebuah, X/@8bdrssss

Source: Getty Images

Football fan's detailed 2026 World Cup prediction

According to the fan's tweet, which has now garnered over 31 million views, 106k likes, 20k retweets and over 5k comments, Argentina would win the tournament.

@8bdrssss went on to predict a 3-0 and 2-0 win in Argentina's first two group stage matches, and they turned out so, as they defeated Algeria 3-0 in Kansas City and Austria 2-0 in Dallas.

According to the prediction, Argentina will round off the group phase with a commanding 4-0 victory over Jordan.

The fan's prediction also sees the reigning world champions overcoming Uruguay 2-0 in the Round of 32 before dispatching Iran 3-0 in the Round of 16.

Argentina are then forecast to edge Portugal 2-1 in the quarterfinals and secure another 2-1 victory over England in the semifinals to book a place in the final.

In the final, the fan predicted that Argentina would defeat Spain 2-1 to lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy, with Messi claiming the Player of the Tournament, the Golden Boot winner as the competition's top scorer, and the leading assist provider honours.

An X user asked X AI, Grok, if the fan's prediction might have been edited, and the AI replied:

"The post was made on December 6, 2025, at 16:07:56 GMT. No indication it was edited."

A football fan's bold prediction for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has gained significant attention on X. Photo Credit: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

See the football fan's prediction below:

World Cup: Reactions trail football fan's prediction

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the football fan's prediction below:

@Great_Scorpus said:

"[Expletive]? Not sure this can happen lol, let’s see what the final score will be in the next game."

@_kobbyphocus said:

"2025? [Expletive] is going on."

@GBarca_ said:

"What is thissssss?"

@lee_adjoa said:

"Wow, what if it happens?"

@conankyouma said:

"If Colombia tops their group they would be the QF matchup, I think these South Americans could be more dangerous for Argentina Don’t like Uruguay in the Ro32 either, Argentina got one of the toughest paths possible. Only Ro16 is “easy” for them in the knockouts."

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that a supercomputer had predicted a new World Cup winner after the dramatic first round of matches at the ongoing tournament.

Psychic predicts 2026 FIFA World Cup winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a famous psychic had predicted the country that would emerge as the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Brazilian psychic Michael Bruno has gained attention for his World Cup forecasts, having correctly predicted three of the last four tournament winners. Bruno accurately tipped Spain to win their first-ever World Cup title at the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

He followed that up by correctly predicting Germany's triumph at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil before forecasting France's victory at the 2018 edition in Russia, where Les Bleus defeated Croatia in the final.

Source: Legit.ng