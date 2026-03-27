Nigeria's premier university, the University of Ibadan (UI), has released its accommodation fees for master's, PhD and other postgraduate students in 2026

UI offers several types of postgraduate studies beyond just Master’s (MA, MSc, MEd, MBA) and PhD programmes, and they include Postgraduate Diplomas (PGD), and MPhil/PhD conversion programs

The prestigious Nigerian university has various facilities for postgraduate students acommodation, namely Tafawa Balewa Hall, Abdusalami Abubakar Hall, Obafemi Awolowo Hall, Alumni Hall, amongst others

The Student Affairs Division of the University of Ibadan (UI) has published its facilities available for housing its postgraduate students, which include those studying for their master's, PhD and other programmes.

The publication, available on the university's website in 2026, gives a breakdown of the available halls of residence and the costs.

The University of Ibadan has facilities to accommodate its postgraduate students at a fee. Photo Credit: ui.edu.ng

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan accommodation for postgraduate students

1. Tafawa Balewa Hall

The Tafawa Balewa Hall, according to the university website, is a mixed hall of residence located along the El-Kanemi Road, behind Sultan Bello Hall and overlooking the Nnamdi Azikiwe Hall.

The hall is the university's first postgraduate hall of residence and was founded in 1968, and named after Sir Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, the first Prime Minister of Independent Nigeria.

Accommodation fees:

One-Man Room: N150,000.00

Double rooms: N87,500.00

2. Abdusalami Abubakar Hall

This is a mixed hall (meaning for both male and female) located along Barth Road, almost opposite Queen Idia Hall.

The project was executed and completed in record time and commissioned by President Olusegun Obasanjo on 2nd February, 2001.

Accommodation fees:

One-Man Room: N175,000.00

Two-Man Room: N87,500. 00

Three-Man Room: N62,500.00

3. Obafemi Awolowo Hall

This particular hall of residence is specifically for female undergraduate and postgraduate students and is located off Barth Road, adjacent to the University Stadium.

Obafemi Awolowo Hall was established in 1983 and has a capacity of one thousand, eight hundred students.

Three blocks (A, B, and I) are reserved for postgraduate students, in single and double rooms. The Reading Rooms are conducive for study, and there is a standard cafeteria, which provides healthy meals. A basketball court, an Amazon Garden and an Ornamental Fish Pond are other attractions.

Accommodation fee:

One-Man Room (Doctoral Students only): N62,500.00

4. Adetowun Ogunsheye Hall

Adetowun Ogunsheye Postgraduate Hall (AOPH) is a newly built Female Postgraduate Hall in the University of Ibadan, named after Professor Felicia Adetowun Omolara Ogunsheye, the first female professor in Nigeria.

Accommodation fees:

One-Man Room: N150,000.00

Two-Man Room: N100,000.00

5. Ayodele Falase Hall

Ayodele Falase Postgraduate Hall is a mixed hall of residence for College of Medicine students and is located in a quiet environment, surrounded by beautiful natural scenery at the University College Hospital (UCH) campus.

Accommodation fees:

One-Man Rooms (per semester): N75,000.00

Two-Man Rooms (per semester): N50,000.00

6. Alumni Hall

The Alumni Hall is a newly built and freshly donated by the National Alumni Association of UI and is only for male students. It is situated along the Ajibode/Sasa axis, near the University Distance Learning Centre.

Accommodation fees:

One-Man Room: N175,000.00

Two-Man Room: N87,500.00

Three-Man Room: N62,500.00

The University of Ibadan has various halls of residence to cater for postgraduate students. Photo Credit: Olympia De Maismont

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate had bagged a first-class degree years after coming last in class.

UI PhD student shares her school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan PhD student had shared how much she paid as school fees

She gave a breakdown of what she paid for her PhD programme, including the cost of the form, acceptance fees, and other charges.

The young lady shared a video on her TikTok page @willdivah, explaining how she paid her school fees at the institution. She shared a photo of the document containing all the different charges she paid for, over 20 of them, and mentioned the total.

Source: Legit.ng