A Nigerian lady shared her excitement with social media users after clearing her ICAN Skills Level examination

In an inspiring post shared via X, she rejoiced that she had passed all the subjects in one sitting

Her post attracted reactions as social media users congratulated her and shared their own experiences

A Nigerian lady expressed joy online after she cleared her ICAN Skills Level examination.

Her announcement generated reactions on social media, as people celebrated the milestone with her and reflected on their own journeys through the professional exams.

Lady speaks after clearing ICAN professional exam in one sitting. Photo credit: @minikwu/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady smashes ICAN professional exams

The lady, who shared her result on X @minikwu, indicated that she had succeeded in every subject during her first attempt at the level.

Her post was well acknowledged, and many users responded with congratulatory messages and personal accounts of sitting the same papers.

According to the Professional Examination Result for the 2026, the candidate, Minikwu Cherish Homachi, took six papers and passed all of them.

Her best performance was in Performance Management, where she recorded 75. Financial Management followed with 74, and Financial Reporting was next with 73. Audit, Assurance and Forensics was also strong at 67. Public Sector Accounting and Finance stood at 59, while Taxation came in at 57.

The pass mark for ICAN was 50, and she exceeded that in each subject.

Her result confirmed a clean sweep at Skills Level, which meant she had completed that stage of the qualification and could progress further in the institute’s programme.

The document was marked as provisional, and it was noted that it was not valid for official transactions.

Lady smashes ICAN professional exam in one sitting. Photo credit: ICAN.

Source: UGC

Sharing her joy online, the lady said:

"6/6. 6 months later. I can’t believe it God. ICAN Skills level in one sitting. I started reading veryyyyy early and I had to leave my social life for a while I also attended physical class."

Reactions trail lady's ICAN result

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Wisdom said:

"Pls since you have written both bar finals and skills, can you please compare them in terms of technicality and rigorous?"

Muneerah said:

"Congratulations."

Sani said:

"What were your strategies i’m about to take this route too. Sitting for 6?"

Cintabella said:

"6 in one sitting is crazyyyy I'm proud of you dear. Wrote 4 and passed all too."

Iyiola Jr said:

"Congratulations. This is my target this coming diet after clearing the foundation. Hopefully, I will be able to comeback and quote this tweet with God did by December."

Joshua commented:

"Congratulations to you We are in for Professionals."

@Wandekiks said:

"I dey foundation level I was exempted for one paper of which I paid for exemption fee. I passed all the 3 papers and d only one that was exempted for me. I saw "To be attempted" instead of "Exempted". Me I no quite understand this logic pls who can explain to me?"

See the post below:

Lady shares experience during recruitment exams

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who had written recruitment examinations for top companies in the country shared her experience.

She opened up about why she would not stop applying for jobs and writing exams despite not passing any in the past.

Source: Legit.ng