A young lady got many people talking after sharing her experience following her mother's unexpected death

In the post, she mentioned that she checked under the bed of her late mother and found something there

She revealed what she found in a social media post and explained what she eventually did with the discovery

The young lady explained that immediately she checked under the bed and saw something she did not expect, she did not know what to think at first.

She asked a sensitive question online as she shared her story with many of her followers, who got emotional after reading it.

Lady finds hidden item under mother's bed after her death, many react online. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/DoraAd10, Getty Images/davidford

Source: Twitter

Lady speaks about late mother, shares discovery

Speaking about what she found after checking under the bed of her late mother, @DoraAd10 wrote:

"When I lost my mum, I was going through her stuff. I checked under her bed and saw a bundle of ₦500,000."

She spoke about her reaction and pondered on death while also revealing what she did with what she found under the bed of her late mother.

Lady checks beneath late mother's bed, makes discovery that gets people talking. Photo Source: Twitter/DoraAd10

Source: Twitter

@DoraAd10's statement:

"At first, I didn’t know what to think. Why would she keep such an amount of money under the bed when she had a bank account? Only God knows what the money was for. We all make plans but God says otherwise. I took the money and paid it into my account."

Reactions as lady speaks about mother's death

@AnyanwuMalachy said:

"Person go suffer all this suffer just to die? what's the need sef? hustle and bustle just to die? God just create person to díe."

@MRsidodollars wrote:

"I saw funds under my mom pillow too but she's not up to 500k. Life happens but Alhamduliah. I really Envy those with parents o honestly if God can give me one ehn I go happy."

@bompell01 said:

"Life is such a fickle,all the plans to probably save up. May her soul continue to rest in peace."

@speciaallbeing wrote:

"Honestly, all the struggles just for 6 ft. Just make sure you enjoy the little way you can, live your life don’t just exist. So sorry for your loss mama."

@DubemEmeka added:

"That's why life would never make sense to me. Sorry for your loss Nne."

@mumaijay said:

"We all make plans forgetting that tomorrow is never promised. Sorry about that your mom."

@YourOptimalSVA noted:

"It’s just the principle of life and while we are still here, we can’t escape it."

@Iwa_lewa1 added:

"It could be that she wanted to use the money for something important but life happened. May her soul continue to rest."

@The_Caveman01 said:

"D.amn! This is sad. She was realistically making plans to use the money, but de@th took her. May her soul continue resting in peace. Nothing really Dey this life."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady became emotional after visiting and cleaning the room where her late mother's belongings had been stored since her passing in 2023.

While sorting through the items, she discovered personal possessions such as a charcoal cooker, an old phone box, and sunglasses, which brought back cherished memories of her mother and moved her to tears.

Lady encounters late mum's lookalike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a lady was left stunned after encountering a stranger who bore a striking resemblance to her late mother.

She shared photos of the woman alongside old pictures of her deceased mum on TikTok, prompting mixed reactions from netizens, many of whom recounted similar experiences of meeting people who looked remarkably like their loved ones.

Source: Legit.ng