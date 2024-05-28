A mother has gone viral on social media after sharing a video of her son who's based abroad speaking Igbo fluently

The white woman who got married to a Nigerian man advised Nigerians abroad to always bring their children back home to learn their culture

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many applauding the woman and her husband for the bold decision

An interracial couple has proudly flaunted their son, Chijioke, who speaks Igbo fluently despite being brought up abroad.

A video showed the young boy speaking to his father in Igbo dialect while his mother filmed the moment.

Half-caste boy speaks Igbo fluently Photo credit: @nwanyiocha/TikTok.

White woman advises Nigerians in diaspora

While sharing the video, the proud mother identified as @nwanyiocha on TikTok advised Nigerians in diaspora to always bring their children home to learn their language.

She noted that because the children are born and raised abroad doesn't automatically mean that they will not learn to speak Igbo.

In her words:

"Chijioke speaking Igbo. We have said it before me and we will say it always: Bring your kids home!

"Just because your kids are born abroad does not automatically mean they will not learn Igbo. You just need to be intentional about it! See Chijioke chopping Igbo pass me ohh. I am so happy and so proud!"

Reactions as half-caste boy speaks Igbo

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to applaud the boy's parents for their determination to make him speak and understand his language.

@Capman said:

"After watching this video, I shed tears for all these abuja and Lagos born Igbo boys and girls that finds it difficult to speak Igbo."

@Chibu reacted:

"Special thanks to Eloka too. E sure me say those associations contributed to this fluent Igbo language."

@Natasha said:

"Me that stays in Lagos they'll always shout at me for speaking Igbo for my kids but I don't care cos definitely they'll learn English in school."

@gbazz said:

"Chief and Lolo I must congratulate you for the great work on the kids, I have a friend who got three German kids and they don't even know the Delta."

@Emperor said:

"My love for this kid is unendless. Watched him on FB. Still took my time here on Tiktok. Nnam Jisie Ike."

@Gerald St James said:

"God. Shame dey catch me say I no fit speak my language like this. On a lighter note, bread and Fanta is Bae."

@user9713953789050 reacted:

"I’m very proud and happy to see kid blood speaking Igbo aguata blood am from Ezinifite keep it on."

@king Daniel reacted:

"You are doing a great job to your kids. Mine hear Igbo very well but cant speak Igbo, will always reply with English."

@chichi Anyalor added:

"We love Nwanyi ocha and Ezenwa for raising your children well and making them not to forget their roots. I happy too."

Watch the video below:

Oyinbo woman speaks Igbo perfectly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an oyinbo woman trended massively on social media over her beautiful igbo accent.

In a video spotted online, the smart white woman was heard speaking to a Nigerian man abroad in Igbo language.

Source: Legit.ng