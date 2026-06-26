Governor Oyebanji has mourned the passing of influential APC leader Senator Anthony Adeniyi at the age of 75

Oyebanji recalled that Adeniyi played a crucial role in restoring progressive governance in Ekiti and championed key reforms

This came amid reactions to Oyebanji's re-election, reflecting concerns over development and healthcare in Ekiti State

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has expressed grief about the demise of a prominent lawyer and an influential leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Anthony Ademuyiwa Adeniyi.

Adeniyi was a former senator who represented the Ekiti South senatorial district in the Senate between 2011 and 2015. He was said to have died at 75 on Wednesday, June 24.

Former APC senator, Anthony Ademuyiwa Adeniyi, dies; Governor Biodun Oyebanji mourns him Photo Credit: @OfficialAOCNg

Source: Twitter

How Oyebanji mourns Senator Adeniyi

Tribune reported that Governor Oyebanji mourned the former senator in a statement by his special adviser on media, Yinka Oyebode, where he described the demise of the former senator as a great loss for the state and Nigeria as a whole, the legal profession and the APC in the state.

The governor recalled that Senator Adeniyi was instrumental in the restoration of the mandate of the progressives in Ekiti, which led to the swearing-in of the immediate past governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi, in 2010. He maintained that the legal expertise of the late senator was explored.

Governor Oyebanji added that the late legal practitioner gave a result-oriented and vibrant representation to the people of Ekiti South when he was in the Senate. He recalled that Adeniyi championed the issues of constitutional reform, judicial independence, electoral reforms, attraction of investment into Nigeria's economy and improved services by telecomms providers.

Nigerians react to Oyebanji's re-election

Adeniyi's death came days after the governor won his re-election. A development that has got Nigerians talking. Below are some of their reactions:

Green congratulated the governor and made a demand:

"Congratulations, Sir. Please don’t forget that Ekiti State health workers are still earning below the federal standard implemented this year. People are leaving for better-paying centres, and the work is increasing for those left. Please look into this urgently."

Nigerians react as Biodun Oyebanji re-elected as Ekiti governor Photo Credit: @biodunaoyebanji

Source: Twitter

Olóyè criticised the re-election of the governor:

"This state is just not ready for any change. Honestly, we are not ready for anything; we are so backwards, like it’s hurtful, and the sad thing is that they think they know best. How will you vote again for this man? EKSU doesn’t have light; we don’t have cities. You may want to call Ado a city, but that’s a lie. Tomorrow someone will say “olorun ma s’aanu wa”, and it’s not true, God won’t have mercy on us because we don’t deserve anything."

Kay Soyemi congratulated Oyebanji:

"Congratulations on your reelection, Sir. I have a simple, but important stake in Ekiti as a Yoruba man from Abeokuta. And it comes with just ONE REQUEST. Please make Yorubaland proud by doing your best to remove the toga of “underdeveloped State” from it, please."

Modupe Adeboye-Ayoroh congratulated Oyebanji:

"Congratulations, Governor Oyebanji! Ekiti Kete has spoken."

You can read the appreciation message of the governor on X here:

Analyst projects the victory of Governor Oyebanji

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC has been projected to maintain power in Ekiti's 2026 governorship election despite potential opposition challenges.

Political commentator Olajumoke Victor emphasised caution in his election projections, citing influential factors like voter turnout.

In the election, the incumbent Governor Oyebanji faced competition from 15 parties, including the PDP and the ADC in the election.

Source: Legit.ng