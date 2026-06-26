Controversial singer Portable has fiercely defended Peller after rapper YCee publicly criticised the young TikTok star's type of content

Portable questioned the financial value of YCee's educational background and accused the rapper of chasing clout

Portable’s response triggered mixed reactions online as social media users debated education, success and the value of money

Controversial street-pop singer Portable has taken aim at rapper YCee after his recent comments on what he called the ‘Olodo Uprising’ and Peller culture.

YCee had criticised Nigerians for favouring TikTok creator Peller’s style of content over more intellectually inclined music and art.

Portable says YCee should focus on his music career as he reacts to the rapper’s comments about Peller. Photo: portablebaeby/iam_ycee/peller089

Source: Instagram

Reacting in a video posted on his Instagram page on June 25, Portable accused YCee of directing his frustration at Peller instead of focusing on his own career.

He said YCee never blamed others when he was enjoying success, but now chooses to attack Peller because his career is drowning.

“The time when Ycee was reigning, he didn’t blame another man. When life dey sweet, you no blame another man and another man no blame you, but now that his life is bitter, he’s now blaming Peller.”

Portable argued that YCee’s remarks were more about bitterness than genuine concern. He questioned why the rapper was not praying for grace or working harder on his craft.

“You no fit beg God for grace? Small pikin you dey say because he no go school na him make am dey do like that. You wey go school wetin you use your money do? How many car you get?”

The Afrobeats singer defended Peller against attacks on his educational background, insisting that success is not limited to those with formal schooling.

The Zeh Nation boss claimed he owns more cars and enjoys more glory despite dropping out of school. He urged YCee to feature him in a song and pay him N10 million if he wants to revive his music career.

“Me that I dropped out of school, I get glory pass you. I get cars pass you. If you wan blow your drowning career, come feature me, pay N10 million make I help you blow your career.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users shared mixed feelings about the clash between the two artists.

@Hillary16216274 wrote:

"If not Olodo culture why would mention somebody's name negatively to make a point and claim it wasn't attack."

@skotey5 commented:

"You self need go back to school Yall worship money too much , must everything be evolved around money"

@samplus6ixsnb said:

"Jokes on everyone who thinks speaking English fluently is the only measure of intelligence. English is just a language. Intelligence is about how you think, solve problems, create value, and make an impact."

@tempoleezo reacted:

"Ycee guide pass you o leave joke , people wey Dey dem ycee level na Patoranking and Runtown , no go trow yourself under matter wey no concern you 😂"

@thereal_oruku wrote:

"For ur mind now you think say u guide reach YCEE ?? Don’t play urself we love u but that braa guide pass ur whole Career 😂"

Portable defends Peller, asks YCee what education has achieved for him amid social media controversy. Photo: portablebaeby/iam_ycee/peller089

Source: Instagram

Portable and Okocha boxing match

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable and Charles Okocha are preparing to settle their long-standing feud in a celebrity boxing rematch on July 31.

The bout, themed “Unfinished Business”, will happen at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, three years after Portable won their first encounter.

Their rivalry started in 2023 when Portable accused Okocha of failing to pay him ₦20 million from an endorsement deal, leading to an online dispute.

Source: Legit.ng