A young Nigerian man who saved a sum of N200,000 every month in a money market fund has gone viral online

He posted a screenshot of the total amount he currently has in his account, and the figure drew people's attention

Many people stormed the comments section of his viral post to ask questions after noticing the increase in his savings

A young Nigerian man who saved a sum of N200,000 in a money market fund drew the attention of many people after revealing the total amount in his savings.

He explained in the post that for the past nine months, he had been saving N200,000 every month and shared a screenshot of the amount in his savings.

Nigerian man saving N200k monthly trends after showing total amount in his account. Photo Source: Twitter/ayo_solace

Source: Twitter

Man shows off amount in his savings

The screenshot shared by @ayo_solace made many people ask questions after they calculated the amount he had earned on his money.

Saving a sum of N200,000 every month for nine months would amount to N1,800,000. However, the screenshot shared by the young man showed a higher amount.

Sharing the post online, he added a description which read:

"Month 9 of saving N200k monthly in a money market fund."

Young man shares money market fund balance after saving N200k every month. Photo Source: Twitter/ayo_solace

Source: Twitter

Several people who came across his post took to the comments section to ask questions after they noticed the increase in the amount he had saved over the nine months.

Reactions as man shows account balance

@Ai_ololade stressed:

"Is it 200k or 300k Or is it the return that moved that much."

@Non_Binary12 noted:

"What platform is this . Make I see wetin 100k monthly fit turn."

@ajagbe_favour noted:

"Come you people don’t need risk manager in your office?"

@Ibukun_Ayomide_ said:

"I dey pity who believe say u no guide."

@BlehisBack asked:

"What rate ? Cause I’ve see the most unrealistic rates on this app."

@LOTL2021 said:

"Money wey you for put in balanced fund and reap 30% by now

You are chasing money market that hasn't returned even 10%. It's like una just like the concept of savings but don't care about the returns."

Dot asked:

"Wait can you withdraw this anytime you want? And what investment plan is this?"

@Muyi_A_O added:

"Wait, do u compound d money monthly into the mutual funds ?"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man broke his piggy bank after saving money for a long time and displayed bundles of cash on the floor.

Although he did not reveal the total amount he had saved, the sight of the stacked naira notes sparked reactions online, with many people estimating that he had accumulated a substantial sum.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared how he used OPay's automatic savings feature to save N14.7 million in one month.

He explained that the money was deducted from his account daily and kept in his savings wallet, helping him avoid unnecessary spending. After one month, he discovered that his savings had also earned about N42,350 in interest.

Man saves N700 daily on OPay

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared how much he accumulated after saving N700 every day on OPay for one year.

He said he consistently saved the money from January 2, 2025, to January 2, 2026, without making any withdrawals. After revealing his total savings, he encouraged others to cultivate the habit of saving, even if it was just a small amount daily.

Source: Legit.ng