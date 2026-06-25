A young man drew the attention of many people as he made a bold statement about God and shared his reason

The young individual explained in the trending video that he would never believe in God even if God existed

In the same post, he gave his reason, and it drew the attention of many people who spoke their minds

A young man has made a bold statement online, explaining that he would not have worshipped God even if He were real.

The individual shared a video that showed his face and a caption explaining his views in a post he shared on his social media page.

Young man sparks reactions as he says he would not worship God even if He existed. Photo Source: Twitter/theatheisttavern

Source: TikTok

Man shares why he wouldn't worship God

The same post shared by @theatheisttavern contained the reason he said he would not worship God even if He were real.

He said in the post:

"Even if God was real, I wouldn't have worshipped him."

Man says he would never believe in God even if He existed, explains why. Photo Source: Twitter/theatheisttavern

Source: TikTok

Explaining the reason for his statement and his stance on not wanting to believe in or worship God, he wrote:

"Having power to stop suffering and letting it all happen is supervillain stuff."

He gave the above as the reason he would neither worship nor believe in God.

His statement in the TikTok drew the attention of many people, who reacted to it in the comments section of the trending video.

Reactions as man speaks about God

Gyuzlovre noted:

"I feel like I'm terms of opinions it's okay but in terms of calling someone dumb because of what you believe not what they believe is just not even cool bro."

Tomaso explained:

"The one who should be suffering should be a abuser or 🍇ist not a 10 year old kid with cancer."

Tarik shared:

"Imagine your parents literally fighting for it to come to america or an other country, just that your son can type this kind of sh.it."

Squid wrote:

"Just take me to the nonexistent place I was at before I was born. Idk why I didn’t see heaven before I was born so I don’t expect to see one when I die. Just take me back to nothingness."

87hamblin noted:

"if god existed, (the main popular one folks keep talking about) then it's a that deserves to be mocked and made fun of."

@𝑀𝑒𝑟𝑣𝑎~ 𝑁𝑎𝑜𝑚𝑖 added:

"And you think he cares that youdon't 😂😂we who worship him truly regardless of anything are alive so just sit down and don't give yourself importance."

aniiicx said:

"Literally!!! I say this all the time, our morals simply do not align. I am better than god there’s nothing to worship. god is a man driven by ego…you created little humans to worship you, and if they don’t they go to hell… get a a job omg . Why would you do that with all your power? It’s giving loser."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian pastor Abel Damina sparked reactions online after declaring in a sermon that people do not need God to achieve material success.

The cleric argued that if God is responsible for making people rich and successful, then He would also have to be responsible for poverty and failure.

Businesswoman shares what God told her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian businesswoman shared an unusual spiritual experience she had while listening to Pastor Jerry Eze's NSPPD prayers.

She said she received an instruction to abandon her trip to the gym, drive to her office, and clean her signpost. While carrying out the task, Pastor Jerry Eze reportedly gave a live prophecy about spiritual and physical cleanup, which she believed confirmed the instruction she had received.

Source: Legit.ng