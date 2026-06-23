Some students of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) surprised their lecturer in class with a unique way of appreciation

The students distracted him and walked to the front of the class, and dropped their gifts on the table for him

Their actions and the lecturer’s reaction melted hearts on social media as netizens celebrated them for their gesture

A lecturer of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) got a warm surprise from his students in class.

The students decided to celebrate and appreciate the lecturer in a unique way.

A FUOYE lecturer gets gifts from students in class, his unexpected reaction trends. Photo: @aridunnu012

Source: TikTok

FUOYE lecturer kneels after students’ appreciation

In a video by @aridunnu012 on TikTok, who was one of the students, the students distracted the lecturer before presenting him with gifts.

The lecturer was visibly stunned and knelt to appreciate the students who kept walking to him and giving him gifts.

He then showered prayers on the students.

The video was captioned:

"Baba was speechless. He said he had never been celebrated like this before."

She added:

"He’s my best lecturer actually."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail FUOYE lecturer's video

Ehztar🌹♥️🌸 said:

"Did he just kneel? God is about to bless this man real good.... this amount of gratitude."

Mak Esther💅🏾💞 said:

"Let’s normalise gifting food like rice yam beans,semo etc they are getting old yk, and most of the things there is sugar and table water to dilute it. I know jare, I was just saying that against next time you know he’s getting old."

Adewale Itunu Rosemary said:

"A HOD went on his knees to appreciate his students... 😯😯 I wish I could know him.. God will continue to elevate him, I am a student of FUOYE, I want to gift him too."

BabloyWorld (PRINTING BRAND ) said:

"I miss him 🥹🥰 His preaching, prayer, and 7am class 😭 Back in 2019/2020 when he taught us in 100 and 200 level."

LASH TECH IN LEKKI/IYANA OWORO said:

"Omg❤️❤️❤️This man will fix class by 7am so we could cover the course outlines for the semester in 2019/2020 . He really deserves it."

Ms Ayo🥹❤️ said:

"He is not a lecturer 😩 He is a leader 🥰. He is a father 😩 May God almighty let us meet sweet father like this as our lecturers."

Elevated said:

"An HOD kneeling down to appreciate his students. omo this one don pass HOD, This is a father figure. May God bless him and everyone who makes him happy."

JUST_VOICE said:

"God will continue to bless him 🙏 Omo...I melt. An elderly man kneeling down."

A FUOYE lecturer could not hold himself as students gave him unexpected gifts in class. Photo: FUOYE

Source: UGC

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