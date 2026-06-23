The FG has ordered security agencies to crack down on LPG hoarders, illegal storage operators, and product diversion amid rising cooking gas prices

Cooking gas prices have surged to as high as N2,500 per kilogram in some areas, driven by supply shortages, logistics challenges, and market distortions

LPG marketers have urged the government to prioritise domestic gas supply to help stabilise prices and boost product availability

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The federal government has directed security agencies to take firm action against individuals and businesses contributing to the rising cost of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, nationwide.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on the persistent increase in LPG prices, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, instructed security operatives to identify and arrest hoarders, dismantle illegal storage facilities, and stop product diversion nationwide.

FG take serious action against Saboteurs as Cooking Gas price Soars Above N2,500/kg

Source: Getty Images

He stressed that the government would not allow activities that create artificial scarcity or inflate prices, thereby frustrating efforts to make cooking gas readily available and affordable for Nigerians.

Government moves to restore market stability

Ekpo disclosed that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has been directed to intensify market surveillance, engage operators, and collaborate closely with security agencies to address supply and pricing challenges.

He said:

“I have directed the NMDPRA to intensify monitoring, engage operators, and work with security agencies to discourage hoarding, eliminate artificial scarcity, and strengthen distribution and pricing transparency."

According to the minister, improving supply alone is not enough if distribution inefficiencies, speculative storage, hoarding, and logistics bottlenecks continue to distort the market.

He warned that practices capable of undermining public confidence in the sector would not be tolerated, adding that transparency in distribution and pricing remains a key priority for the government.

The minister also assured Nigerians that there is no imminent shortage of cooking gas, reaffirming the government's commitment to maintaining adequate domestic supply under its Decade of Gas Initiative.

He noted that the programme remains critical to promoting cleaner cooking energy, industrial development, and national energy security.

Marketers raise concerns over persistent supply challenges

During the meeting, the Deputy President of the Nigerian Association of LPG Marketers (NALPGAM), Ude Godwin, highlighted the severe challenges facing the LPG market despite increasing domestic production.

Godwin said Nigerians have experienced recurring shortages and sharp price increases since late 2025, with LPG prices rising from about N1,000 per kilogram in January 2026 to between N1,500 and N1,700 per kilogram by May.

In some parts of the country, prices reportedly climbed to between N2,000 and N2,500 per kilogram by June.

FG take serious action against Saboteurs as Cooking Gas price Soars Above N2,500/kg

Source: Getty Images

According to him, the situation has been worsened by inconsistent supply, congestion at Lagos terminals, transportation challenges, and reduced product volumes from both the Dangote Refinery and the Nigeria LNG (NLNG).

He noted that limited reserve stock means even a short disruption in supply can trigger panic buying and further price increases.

Source: Legit.ng