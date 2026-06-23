The Ondo State Police Command has arrested three suspects following the discovery of the lifeless body of Elder Omotayo Fajana, a senior Cherubim and Seraphim Church member, in a hotel room in Akungba-Akoko

Fajana, 71, had travelled to the town for a church programme where he was to be installed as Head Prayer Warrior Father of Ogo Orimolade C&S Church, Okerigbo

Investigators have raised concerns over the removal of the cleric’s body to a mortuary in Ikare-Akoko without medical certification of death

The body of Elder Omotayo Ezekiel Fajana, a 71-year-old senior member of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, was found under suspicious circumstances in a hotel room in Akungba-Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo state.

Three people have since been arrested and are currently assisting police investigators.

The Punch reports that the incident was formally reported at the Akungba Division on Saturday, June 20, by Mr Olaseni Sunday Olaoluwa of Shijuwade Road, Akure, who alleged that the deceased was his uncle. He stated that Fajana had travelled to Akungba-Akoko to be installed as the Head Baba Aladura of a faction of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church at Ogo Orimolade C&S Church, Okerigbo.

3 Arrested After Popular Cleric Dies in Hotel

Source: Getty Images

Police: Command confirms arrest of 3 suspects

Confirming the development on Monday, June 23, the Ondo state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, said detectives had commenced efforts to establish the actual cause of death and determine whether any criminal acts were involved.

“The command has commenced a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 71-year-old church leader, Mr Omotayo Ezekiel Fajana, whose body was discovered under suspicious circumstances in Akungba-Akoko.”

Jimoh added that the three suspects now in custody include church officials and hotel workers who allegedly moved the cleric’s remains to a mortuary in Ikare-Akoko without first obtaining certification of death from a qualified medical practitioner. That action has become a key focus of the ongoing investigation.

CP’s order: Comprehensive and discreet probe underway

The state Commissioner of Police, Felix Ohagwu, ordered a comprehensive and discreet investigation into the incident.

DSP Jimoh noted that the commissioner assured members of the public that the command would leave no stone unturned in uncovering the facts surrounding the incident and that anyone found culpable would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The police have urged members of the public to remain calm and allow investigators to carry out a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding Fajana’s death.

Osun: Gunmen kill teenager

Previously, Legit.ng reported that suspected hoodlums allegely shot dead 14-year-old boy, Ezekiel Olapade, and another person sustained gunshot injuries near the entrance of the Irepodun Local Government Secretariat in Ilobu, Osun state.

The injured person was rushed to a hospital for treatment on Sunday, June 21, 2026. It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred near a palm wine joint owned by the deceased’s mother.

Source: Legit.ng