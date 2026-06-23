A young boy who worked at a filling station before he secured admission to the University of Ibadan has mentioned his JAMB scores

The individual mentioned that he sat for the JAMB examination multiple times and said that he passed the last Post-UTME exam

He also shared details of how he prepared for the JAMB and Post-UTME exams without attending tutorial centres

A young boy who wrote JAMB multiple times while working at a filling station has secured admission to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Ibadan (UI).

He gave a detailed explanation of his story in a post he recently shared on his Facebook page, which at the moment has attracted thousands of attention.

University of Ibadan admits boy who worked at filling station, reveals how he passed Post-UTME. Right image for illustration purposes only Photo Source: Facebook/Seyi Catalyst, Getty images/Bill Uko

Source: Facebook

University of Ibadan admits intelligent boy

The intelligent young man also mentioned the JAMB score and the Post-UTME result that helped him secure admission to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Ibadan.

The individual, who mentioned his name as Seyi Catalyst, said that during the multiple times he sat for the University of Ibadan Post-UTME exam, he failed, but the last time, he passed it.

In all the JAMB exams he sat for, he had a high score, but only in the last exam did he achieve his highest score.

The post Seyi Catalyst shared on Facebook shows he wrote the JAMB exam three different times, two while working at a filling station.

In the first two exams, he did not meet the admission cut-off mark for Medicine and Surgery but was offered different courses by the institution, which he turned down.

He wrote on his page:

"Listen to this inspiring story of mine."

"Yesterday, I matriculated at the University of Ibadan as a Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) student. I want to share my admission story and the blessings that came with it."

"I graduated from secondary school (AYEDAADE GRAMMAR SCHOOL, IKIRE, OSUN STATE) in 2023, and that was the year I wrote my first JAMB. My intention then was just to gain experience and prepare well in 2024 for admission. So I prepared casually and scored 274/400, which was the second-highest score in my school."

"I was very excited because JAMB was overhyped, and such a score was very rare in my environment at that time. Ignorance and lack of exposure made me believe that people who scored 300+ were special geniuses. I thought they were extraordinary people."

"I was told 280 was the cut-off mark for MBBS at the University of Ibadan, and I believed it because I didn’t know how the cut-off was actually calculated. I didn’t have any brother or sister who had gained admission before to guide me."

"I doubted whether I could gain admission into MBBS with 274, since I heard the cut-off was 280. Like I said earlier, I never prepared for admission in 2023, but the high score changed my decision. So I sat for the UI Post-UTME and scored 64/100. When the cut-off came out, I was far below it."

"I wasn’t disappointed because 2024 was what I had originally planned to work toward for my admission."

"At that point, I went to work at a filling station where I spent about two months. I left when JAMB 2024 was about two months away. By then, I had already gathered some information about JAMB and UI Post-UTME. I now understood how the cut-off mark was calculated, though I was still ignorant of some things."

University of Ibadan admits hardworking boy after multiple JAMB attempts. Photo Source: Facebook/Seyi Catalyst

Source: Twitter

When he could not gain admission to study his dream course after taking part in the 2023 and 2024 JAMB exams, he took part in the UTME examination in the year 2025.

University of Ibadan student posts his scores

This time, while still working at the filling station, he sat for the JAMB exam and scored very high in the exam, as well as in the Post-UTME exam of the University of Ibadan.

He wrote:

"When the JAMB result came out, I scored 330/400. That was actually below my goal, but we thank God. That was when people and teachers started believing."

"I later sat for the UI Post-UTME and scored 79/100, which I personally felt was low. But when the cut-off came out, by the grace of God, the impossibility became possible. I beat the cut-off mark and was later given admission into UI MBBS about a month later."

Read the post below:

University of Ibadan publishes 2026/2027 Post-UTME requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) has released key details ahead of its 2026/2027 Post-UTME screening exercise after the 2026 UTME.

The announcement includes the registration date, exam date, fees, age requirement, and other important rules candidates must follow. Applicants are also advised to meet the O-level requirements and use valid details when registering for the screening exercise.

Source: Legit.ng