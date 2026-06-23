A Nigerian man who dreamt of becoming a reverend father shared how he dumped seminary and embraced business

He stated that some people who didn't know about his new business still referred to him as a reverend father

The man gave the reason behind his decision, as many who saw the video also disclosed their similar experiences

A Nigerian man named Chidera, who was training to become a reverend father, shared that he had dumped seminary.

Chidera stated that he was now a businessman who dealt in solar panels and lights.

A man who wanted to be reverend father dumps seminary for business and shares why. Photo: @deravoltage

Source: TikTok

Man moves from seminary to solar business

Identified as @deravoltage on TikTok, the man narrated how someone recently referred to him as a Catholic priest.

He said:

“Got a call today and was addressed as Rev. Fr. Chidera. I’m now Dera Voltage, solar dealer. Never imagined I’ll quit and be a businessman. It’s always funny when I get calls from people that didn’t know I’m no longer in the priestly and seminary system.”

In the comments, he added:

“Yeah, it was the hardest, riskiest and best decision of my life. I was smart enough to quit before getting ordained. Wasn’t worth it to me. Saw no reason to continue. It was a childhood dream, enrolled after primary school.

“I knew going for theology will be a waste of my time. So, I left after philosophy. It stopped making sense. But na business and contracts I need, not tithe and offering 😅 When you need solar or see who needs, remember the name DeraVoltage.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail man’s decision to leave seminary

Private Chef/Foodvendor in ABJ said:

"Must have been the hardest decision of your life…. You only left the royal priesthood, it didn’t leave you because it’s already part of you…..Good luck in your new path🙌…..I wanted to be a rev sister while growing up but mbaaaaaaa."

Corazon said:

"Give us a story time. Meanwhile, my sister is single."

Dinma Collection ❤️🌺 said:

"Give you story,so that you would use it criticize Catholicism 😫🙄😏as long as he's a responsible being he would try that."

Kosi said:

"May God continue to bless your resolve and grant you peace of soul. And don't forget to always pray for your brothers. Udo!"

Meso said:

"I don’t know the reason why you left oo but congratulations to you 💕 only if the rest that find it hard there can take the bold step too."

atako chinemerem said:

"im proud of you and your decision, do not let anyone make you think otherwise. keep soaring higher."

A Nigerian man who dreamt of becoming a reverend father shared how he dumped seminary and became a solar expert. Photo: @deravoltage

Source: AFP

In related stories, a lady mistakenly sent N100,000 to her pastor instead of N10,000, while a pastor shared why he gave his wife his first car and continued trekking.

Pastor rejects N30 offering, shares reason

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor caused a scene after he rejected a N30 offering given by a woman after preaching to bus passengers.

In a viral video, the pastor explained why he would not collect the offering, causing drama between him and the passenger.

Many who came across the viral video shared their thoughts on the pastor's reaction to the woman's offering.

Source: Legit.ng