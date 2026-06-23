President Tinubu proposes a constitutional amendment for state police to enhance Nigeria's security framework

Senate President Akpabio announces Tinubu's letter during a session on June 22, 2026

Legislative committee tasked with reviewing the bill for swift action and reporting back soon

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has written a letter asking the senate to approve a constitutional amendment bill seeking to establish state police across Nigeria.

Tinubu’s letter is part of efforts to strengthen the country’s security architecture.

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the letter dated Monday, June 15, 2026, on the floor of the senate on Tuesday, June 22, 2026.

Tinubu said the proposed Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Alteration) State Police Bill, 2026.

The President seeks to amend the 1999 constitution to provide a legal framework for the creation of state police services.

As reported by TheCable, Tinubu said the bill is designed to address Nigeria’s evolving security challenges introducing a dual policing structure.

Tinubu explained that the bill would allow both federal and state policing systems to operate within a constitutional framework.

“This bill builds on the significant work already done in this regard by the House of Representatives and the Senate, and incorporates additional safeguards to ensure that the creation of a dual policing structure to address our nation’s evolving national security challenges, will be achieved quickly and effectively to the benefit of all Nigerians.”

According to Tinubu, the proposed legislation as a key component of his administration’s broader plan to reform Nigeria’s security system and improve the protection of lives and property.

Tinubu urged the federal lawmakers to give the proposal expeditious consideration.

Akpabio referred the bill to the senate committee on constitution review for further legislative action.

The Senate directed the committee to report back to the chamber on the next legislative day.

House of Reps passes state police bill

Recall that members of the House of Representatives finally passed bill for state police in Nigeria with overwhelming support.

289 federal lawmakers voted in favour, marking a significant constitutional amendment.

The proposed dual policing system aims to address rising insecurity across the country.

Presidency Announces Update On State Police

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Presidency said progress has been made on establishing state police as consultations advance toward constitutional amendment.

Gbajabiamila said discussions have moved to legal framework stage with enabling law expected after constitutional changes.

Federal Government holds high-level security meeting as Tinubu pushes decentralised policing to address insecurity across Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng