A graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) earned praises online after she displayed her final year CGPA

The young lady mentioned the grade she had in her 100-level and final year in the post, which has gone viral online

She also posted the course she studied at the university and the exact CGPA she finished with after years of study

A graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) who had a low CGPA in 100 level has trended online after finishing with a First Class and a very high CGPA.

She attributed her academic success to God in the viral post as she mentioned the exact CGPA she had in her 100-level, 200-level, and final year.

Lady who struggled in 100 level graduates with first class from LAUTECH. Photo Source: TikTok/mafmike

Source: TikTok

LAUTECH graduate proudly displays final year CGPA

In a similar post she shared on her page, she mentioned that she studied B.Tech Crop and Environmental Protection at the institution.

Aremu Mary Oluwafunmike wrote as the caption of her post, which shows several grades she had in each level at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).

It read:

"Graduating soon with a 5.0 CGPA but I remember I once had."

"4.49 in 400 level."

"4.11 in 200 level."

"3.79 in 100 level."

In the description of her TikTok video, she mentioned the CGPA she finished with from the institution, which earned her a First Class degree.

She continued:

"Graduating soon with a 4.50 CGPA🥹 In 100 level, it was just a dream I whispered to myself… “I will graduate with a First Class.” There were moments it didn’t look like it … but God never failed me. Today, that dream is my reality. This is God’s faithfulness, not just my effort 🙏🏽✨."

LAUTECH student shares CGPA from 100 level to final year, goes viral. Photo Source: TikTok/mafmike

Source: TikTok

@mafmike_ went ahead to mention the course she studied and appreciated God for the academic feat.

"Re-introducing… AREMU MARY OLUWAFUNMIKE B.Tech Crop and Environmental Protection First Class Honours 😇✨ From the first step to this final moment… God never failed me. Every late night, every test, every prayer—worth it all. This is more than a degree, it’s a testimony."

Her post drew congratulatory messages from many of her followers on social media.

Reaction as LAUTECH graduate posts her CGPA

BEST DUVET SELLER IN OGBOMOSO explained:

"Congratulations my darling."

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"Congratulations."

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"Congratulations my love."

inioluwacouture noted:

"Awwwwawn. I'm super happy for you namesake big congratulations."

THE MATTRESS GUY IN OGBOMOSO shared:

"Congratulations to you."

faizat_04 added:

"Congratulations scholar."

Testimony wine store wrote:

"Congratulations my darling."

loveth134 said:

"Congratulation dear."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Covenant University graduate, David Mac-Asore, shared his career journey after finishing school.

He said he worked in different tech roles and later co-founded a company one year after graduation. The young man also shared his CGPA and explained how mentorship helped him grow in the tech industry.

University of Ibadan graduate celebrates NSE induction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan engineering graduate, Olaleye Aanuoluwapo Kayode, celebrated becoming an engineer after spending six years in school.

His studies took longer because of strikes and the COVID-19 lockdown, but he used the time to learn computer skills. He finished school, shared his CGPA, and said he is now looking for jobs in AI and machine learning.

Source: Legit.ng