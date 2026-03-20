A young man who graduated from Covenant University shared how he co-founded a company one year after graduation

The computer engineering graduate explained the jobs he did after graduation and what his company specialised in

His LinkedIn post went viral as the co-founder gave a timeline of his achievements following his graduation from CU

A young Nigerian man, David Mac-Asore, shared his career journey after he graduated from Covenant University.

The computer engineering graduate gave a timeline of his journey and how he co-founded a platform.

A Covenant University graduate launches his company one year after graduation. Photo: LinkedIn/ David Mac-Asore

Source: UGC

Covenant University computer engineering graduate launches company

On his LinkedIn page, David Mac-Asore shared how his interest in software engineering transformed into a journey into the tech industry.

He wrote in his LinkedIn post:

"A Journey I'm Grateful for: Over a year ago, I graduated from Covenant University with a degree in Computer Engineering. Like many new graduates interested in software engineering, I had the passion and curiosity, but I was still figuring out how to translate that into real industry opportunities.

"The transition from university to the tech industry can feel uncertain. There are many paths, but not always clear guidance on how to position yourself, prepare for opportunities, and grow into the role you aspire to. During that period, I had the privilege of receiving mentorship from Gbubemi Akperi, whose guidance helped me better understand how to navigate the early stages of my career.

"From preparing for internship opportunities to refining how I approached interviews and positioning my technical skills, his support played an important role in helping me move forward with confidence.

"I eventually secured an internship as a Backend Developer at Rigo Inc(Formerly NucleusIS Africa), where I gained hands-on experience building backend systems in the fintech industry and working with engineering teams. That experience later transitioned into a full-time role, and my journey continued from there.

"Most recently, I've had the privilege of working at Digicore, where I've been building and maintaining banking systems in production, integrating with top-tier financial institutions like UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA, TAJBank Ltd., LAPO Microfinance and others. Working at that scale, where the code you ship directly impacts real financial transactions, has been one of the most demanding and rewarding experiences of my career so far.

"The depth of learning that comes from operating in a live banking environment is something I couldn't have gotten anywhere else.

" Along the way, I also had the opportunity to co-found Reedapt Inc., a platform focused on enabling contextually accurate multilingual communication so that messages can reach global audiences exactly as intended(you should check us out).

"Looking back, I'm grateful for the people who provided guidance during those early steps, and for every environment that pushed me to grow. Mentorship can make a significant difference when you're starting out in the technology industry. There is still so much to learn, but I'm excited about the journey ahead and the problems we'll continue building solutions for."

A Covenant University graduate launches company one year after graduation and shares his experience. Photo: LinkedIn/ David Mac-Asore

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng