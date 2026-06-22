A graduate of the University of Delta (UNIDEL) drew attention to herself after mentioning the course she studied

The young lady spoke about other disciplines and said law is overrated and should not be compared to her course

In the viral post, the fresh graduate mentioned the CGPA she graduated with after years of study at the university

A graduate of the University of Delta (UNIDEL) who studied Theatre Arts bragged online about her course and said law is nothing compared to what she studied.

The young lady mentioned in the viral post mentioned the CGPA she finished with from the institution, while stating that law is overrated, as it cannot be compared to Theatre Arts.

University of Delta graduate goes viral after controversial comparison with law. Photo Source: TikTok/ogechi0810

Source: TikTok

University of Delta graduate reveals her course

In the TikTok post where she mentioned the CGPA she finished with from the University of Delta (UNIDEL), she wrote:

"Life didn't end when I graduated with the CGPA of 2.9, second class lower."

After she made the statement, she spoke about her course being more important or superior to the law.

@ogechi0810 said:

"No course can be compared to Theatre Arts, it's just underrated."

In the description of the viral post, she explained that no one can make her feel less of herself due to the course she studied or the CGPA she finished with, while again speaking about how law is not above or more important than her course.

UNIDEL graduate stirs reactions after claiming her course is better than law. Photo Source: TikTok/ogechi0810

Source: TikTok

@ogechi0810 wrote:

"No one can make me feel less of myself. I came, I saw, I conquered. Law is nothing compared to Theatre Arts, I will say it anytime, anywhere and any day."

Many people were attracted to her post as they celebrated her academic achievement in the comments section of the TikTok post.

Reactions as UNIDEL graduate mentions CGPA

Kate noted:

Congratulations."

Never gon Heal Explained:

"Congratulations 🎉 Sweetheart."

Irene added:

"Congratulations dear friend."

💗Mimi wrote:

"Congratulations beauty."

Annie shared:

"Proud thespian."

OGECHI wrote:

"Congrats namesake I’m proud of you."

FREDDIE added:

"Congratulations Beautiful."

Mhiz Sophia said:

"Congrats 🎊 dear more greater heights."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady shared a funny video of her roommate, who studies Theatre Arts at a Nigerian university, while she was revising her notes.

In the video, the student acted out her lines dramatically and funnily, making her roommate and many viewers laugh. The clip went viral online.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a 2026 UTME candidate, Mmaduwuba Chukwuemeka Patrick, shared his JAMB result after sitting for the examination.

He revealed his scores in English, Literature, Government, and Economics, which gave him a total of 328. The young man celebrated online after seeing his result and shared his plans to study Theatre Arts at the university.

Arts student scores 244 in 2026 UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that an Arts student, Favour Chinenye, shared a video of herself checking her 2026 UTME result after waiting several days for its release.

She scored an aggregate of 244 across English, Government, Literature, and CRS, which is above the cut-off mark for many universities. The student expressed gratitude and said she plans to study Theatre Arts at the university.

Source: Legit.ng