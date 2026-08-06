A Nigerian mother of two living in the UK posted a TikTok video appealing for a Certificate of Sponsorship with only 46 days left on her Graduate Visa

The care worker said she is available immediately and willing to relocate anywhere in the UK to secure a Skilled Worker Visa

The video moved many viewers to tears and quickly gained widespread attention across social media

A Nigerian mother of two residing in the UK has taken to TikTok in a desperate bid to find an employer willing to sponsor her Skilled Worker Visa before her Graduate Visa expires.

The woman, identified on TikTok as @estherodese filmed a selfie-style video indoors, with bold on-screen text spelling out her situation in full.

Nigerian woman in UK seeks certificate of sponsorship. Photo credit: @estherrodese/TikTok, Alexander W Heli Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

The message stated she had just 46 days remaining on her Graduate Visa and urgently needed a Certificate of Sponsorship to remain in the country legally.

Care Worker Pleads for a Lifeline

In the video, @estherodese described herself as an experienced care worker who is available immediately and prepared to relocate to any part of the United Kingdom.

She appealed directly to anyone who might know an eligible employer, urging viewers to share the post widely, noting that a single share could be enough to connect her with the right person.

The clip ended with a simple word of appreciation, suggesting it was recorded after the post had already begun to circulate.

Reactions as UK-based woman cries out

The TikTok video resonated deeply online and reportedly moved viewers to tears as it spread across the platform.

@Mami Adomah Boateng asked:

"Do you drive? And can you relocate to Tamworth?"

@Talatu said:

"Please focus on NHS trusts in London, Worcestershire and some NHS in Wolverhampton are helping too. Do massive and strategic applications. What God cannot do does not exist."

@Mayhandy added:

"This is the reason I had to change my destination from uk to another country in Europe. I will not not spend that much money on tuition and still have to leave after my studies."

See the post below:

Lady in UK weeps bitterly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom cried out in pain over what she had been facing since she left her home country.

She stated that she had gone to South Africa before moving to the UK, as she opened up about the struggle.

Source: Legit.ng