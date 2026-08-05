Australia's Department of Home Affairs published a list of permanent work visas available to skilled foreign workers looking to settle in the country

The visas span four categories, covering regional workers, skilled migrants, innovators, and business owners or investors

Each visa category carries its own eligibility conditions, ranging from employer nomination and regional residency requirements to exceptional achievement records

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined four categories of permanent work visas open to foreign nationals who want to live and work in the country on a long-term basis.

The visas are listed on the department's official immigration website and cover a broad range of workers, from regionally based employees to internationally recognised achievers and business owners.

Australia lists 4 types of work visas for foreigners seeking permanent residency. Photo: NurPhoto

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4 Categories of Work Visas for Australian PR

The four categories of work-based visas for Australian permanent residency are:

1. Regional visas

2. Skilled migration visas

3. National innovation visas

4. Business investment visas

Regional Visas for Australian Permanent Residency

The first category targets skilled migrants willing to settle outside major cities. It includes three sub-types. The Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme (subclass 187) requires employer nomination and is available to workers who have been employed full-time by the same regional employer for at least two years, and who previously held a subclass 457 or subclass 482 visa.

The Permanent Residence (Skilled Regional) visa (subclass 191) is for individuals who have already been living and working in designated regional areas on an eligible visa.

The Skilled Regional visa (subclass 887) follows a similar structure, targeting those who have completed time in specified regional areas on a prior eligible visa.

Skilled Migration Visas

The second category covers skilled migration visas for workers who want to settle anywhere in Australia, not just regional zones.

This group includes the Employer Nomination Scheme visa, which requires a sponsoring employer; the Skilled Independent visa, available to invited workers, eligible New Zealand citizens, and eligible Hong Kong or British National (Overseas) passport holders; and the Skilled Nominated visa (subclass 190), which requires a nomination from a state or territory government.

National Innovation and Business Investment Visas

The National Innovation visa, also known as the Global Talent Visa, is designed for individuals with an internationally recognised record of exceptional achievement in a profession, sport, the arts, or academia and research.

Legit.ng had published full benefits and requirements for holders of this visa in Australia.

The fourth and final category covers business investment visas aimed at entrepreneurs, investors, and business owners. The Business Innovation stream is open to holders of a subclass 188 visa under certain conditions, while the Investor stream is for those looking to continue investment activities and reside in Australia on a permanent basis.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng