A young student graduated with a second-class honours upper division in B.Forestry from the University of Ibadan

The scholar celebrated her academic milestone at the convocation ceremony held on November 12, 2025

The recent graduate extended her deep appreciation with gratitude to her lecturers, family, and others

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), Khadijat Sikirulahi, has celebrated her recent academic milestone after successfully bagging a degree from the prestigious institution.

Taking to her LinkedIn profile to share the news, Sikirulahi detailed how the journey was filled with severe academic pressure and seasons of self-doubt.

A University of Ibadan graduate thanks lecturers and family after bagging a degree. Photo credit: Khadijat Sikirulahi/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

UI graduate appreciates lecturers, bags degree

The scholar graduated with a Second Class Honours (Upper Division) in B.Forestry.

Reflecting on the achievement, the UI graduate extended her appreciation to her family, lecturers, supervisors, and institutional peer group. She noted that the university provided her with critical experiences in environmental volunteering, student leadership, and fieldwork.

Looking forward, Sikirulahi stated that she plans to apply her expertise toward global environmental resilience and sustainable forest management.

She said in her LinkedIn post in part:

"After years of learning, stretching, doubting, growing, and showing up — I am officially a graduate of B.Forestry(Second Class Upper) from the University of Ibadan. 🎓

My journey through UI was not a straight line.

It came with academic pressures, moments of uncertainty, and seasons that demanded strength I wasn’t even sure I had. But each year brought its own lessons, its own small victories, and its own quiet confirmations that I was exactly where God wanted me to be.

And today, looking back, I am nothing but grateful.

I’m grateful for:

❤️ My parents and family — whose prayers, sacrifices, and steady encouragement kept me grounded.

💡 My lecturers and supervisors — whose guidance and faith in me shaped the scholar I’m becoming.

✨ Friends and colleagues who became family — thank you for the laughter, the support, and the unspoken understanding that made the journey lighter.

UI gave me more than a degree.

It gave me leadership, resilience, community, and a stronger sense of purpose. From ecological fieldwork to environmental volunteering, from student leadership roles to collaborative projects, every experience sharpened both my competence and my character."

Nigerians celebrate UI 2:1 graduate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Sikirulahi's post below:

Ameenat Aderibigbe said:

"Congratulations. 🎉🎉🎉"

Balkis Olatunbosun said:

"Congratulations. 🎊 👏

Cheers to greater heights.🥂"

Ramon Owolabi said:

"Congratulations, Khadijat, on this great feat."

UI master's graduate falls inlove with programme

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a brilliant University of Ibadan master's graduate has narrated how his passion for statistics paved the way career-wise.

Source: Legit.ng