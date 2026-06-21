University of Ibadan Graduate Shares Role of Her Lecturers, Supervisors in Achieving Fresh Milestone
- A young student graduated with a second-class honours upper division in B.Forestry from the University of Ibadan
- The scholar celebrated her academic milestone at the convocation ceremony held on November 12, 2025
- The recent graduate extended her deep appreciation with gratitude to her lecturers, family, and others
A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), Khadijat Sikirulahi, has celebrated her recent academic milestone after successfully bagging a degree from the prestigious institution.
Taking to her LinkedIn profile to share the news, Sikirulahi detailed how the journey was filled with severe academic pressure and seasons of self-doubt.
UI graduate appreciates lecturers, bags degree
The scholar graduated with a Second Class Honours (Upper Division) in B.Forestry.
Reflecting on the achievement, the UI graduate extended her appreciation to her family, lecturers, supervisors, and institutional peer group. She noted that the university provided her with critical experiences in environmental volunteering, student leadership, and fieldwork.
Looking forward, Sikirulahi stated that she plans to apply her expertise toward global environmental resilience and sustainable forest management.
She said in her LinkedIn post in part:
"After years of learning, stretching, doubting, growing, and showing up — I am officially a graduate of B.Forestry(Second Class Upper) from the University of Ibadan. 🎓
My journey through UI was not a straight line.
It came with academic pressures, moments of uncertainty, and seasons that demanded strength I wasn’t even sure I had. But each year brought its own lessons, its own small victories, and its own quiet confirmations that I was exactly where God wanted me to be.
And today, looking back, I am nothing but grateful.
I’m grateful for:
❤️ My parents and family — whose prayers, sacrifices, and steady encouragement kept me grounded.
💡 My lecturers and supervisors — whose guidance and faith in me shaped the scholar I’m becoming.
✨ Friends and colleagues who became family — thank you for the laughter, the support, and the unspoken understanding that made the journey lighter.
UI gave me more than a degree.
It gave me leadership, resilience, community, and a stronger sense of purpose. From ecological fieldwork to environmental volunteering, from student leadership roles to collaborative projects, every experience sharpened both my competence and my character."
Nigerians celebrate UI 2:1 graduate
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Sikirulahi's post below:
Ameenat Aderibigbe said:
"Congratulations. 🎉🎉🎉"
Balkis Olatunbosun said:
"Congratulations. 🎊 👏
Cheers to greater heights.🥂"
Ramon Owolabi said:
"Congratulations, Khadijat, on this great feat."
UI master's graduate falls inlove with programme
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a brilliant University of Ibadan master's graduate has narrated how his passion for statistics paved the way career-wise.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng