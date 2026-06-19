A graduate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) generated reactions online after sharing her total CGPA

In the video, the brilliant lady mentioned the CGPA she had in each semester till her final year

Her graduation photos and the CGPA she displayed in the video made many people celebrate her

A graduate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) who had an outstanding CGPA in her 100 level has proudly mentioned the CGPA she finished with after 4 years of study.

The young lady, in a video she posted online, shared the CGPA she had in all the semesters she spent in the institution.

University of Port Harcourt graduate posts CGPA details, gets massive reactions online. Photo Source: TikTok/didiballer

Source: TikTok

University of Port Harcourt graduate posts CGPA

From her 100 level to 400 level, she mentioned the CGPA she had from the first semester till the very last.

According to information she made available in her TikTok video, @didiballer showed that she had a total CGPA of 4.56 in her 100 level first semester, but this dropped in her second semester as she recorded a CGPA of 4.06 in her second semester.

In her 200 level, she once again had a total CGPA of 4.56 in her first semester, and this was reduced by a small point as she finished her second semester with a CGPA of 4.27.

@didiballer gave further details in her TikTok video as she spoke about her 300-level CGPA, where she had 4.72 in the first semester and a high point of 5.00 in the second semester of 300-level.

She put in much work and started her 400-level first semester with 4.88 and ended with 4.90.

Graduate of University of Port Harcourt shares CGPA from 100 level to final year. Photo Source: TikTok/didiballer

Source: TikTok

In the comments section of her TikTok post, she mentioned that she finished with a high CGPA of 4.62.

The video she shared featured her graduation video and her beautiful outfit, which drew the attention of many people to her page.

Reactions as UNIPORT graduate posts her CGPA

@𝕊𝕠𝕞𝕞𝕪_ℍ𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕤🤨𝕌 shared:

"Amenn congratulationss i receive every positivity in this video."

Kim Ebony wrote:

"Congratulations stranger wonderful cgpa I receive."

Emmanuel Rachel noted:

"Some of us cannot do this challenge but congratulations."

☆☆IRE☆♡MIDE ♡♡♡ wrote:

"Congratulations strangers I pray to also good cgpa throughout my stay in my nursing school/ university I pray I don’t fail i pray not to have any carryover 🙏🏽🙏🏽"

ANU LATEST

"Please is it possible to het 4:50 in second semester when I got 3.9 in first semester please is need anwers."

Diva shared:

"Congratulations. My 100l first semester is 3.7 then second semester is 3.85 pray for more."

Chiemeke Wisdom |Writer added:

"Congratulations ma'am.Kindly share study tips."

Bellaraie21 said:

"Hi girl ,you did it ❤️,you struggled ,you passed ,you fought ,you won ,congratulations dear."

ÃBBÅ's BËLÖVËD noted:

"Congratulations 👏🎉 to you ma I tap from your type of anointing ma 🥰 more wins."

churchgirl45backup noted:

"Congratulations dear, can't wait for mine next year."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady, Ezinne Ojukwu, expressed joy as she finally completed her studies at the University of Port Harcourt with a second-class upper degree.

She revealed that she initially wanted to study Medicine and Surgery and even wrote UTME four times in pursuit of her dream before eventually gaining admission into another course.

University of Port Harcourt honors first-class graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) First Class graduate went viral after she was specially invited to a dinner and party organised by the school management.

The event, hosted by the Vice Chancellor and Deputy Vice Chancellor, was held in honour of outstanding graduates of the institution. The young lady shared her invitation letter and moments from the event, which included meeting the Vice Chancellor and celebrating with other top-performing students.

Source: Legit.ng