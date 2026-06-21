A man has paid tribute to late Nollywood actor Alexx Ikubo by bringing his famous look to life days after the movie star was buried

Alexx is known for his impeccable styling and fashion sense, which includes the traditional Igbo Isiagu and Agbada attire

Alexx's death sent shockwaves across the Nigerian movie and entertainment industries, and left his fans, colleagues, and family in tears

A Nigerian man, identified as Chijioke Okoli, has shared his recreation of Alexx Ekubo's popular attire in a tribute to the late Nollywood actor.

Alexx, who died on May 11 after his battle with metastatic kidney cancer, was laid to rest in his hometown of Arochukwu, Abia State.

A man creates Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's iconic attire. Photo Credit: Alexx Ekubo, Chijioke Okoli

Source: Facebook

Man honours Alexx Ekubo in stylish manner

The outfit Chijioke recreated is a dark red or burgundy knitted brimless cap, a simple, short-sleeved white crewneck t-shirt and dark orange casual trousers, which Alexx wore in a video seen online.

Chijioke, in a Facebook post on June 21, noted that the videos, posts and eulogies from friends and colleagues of the late actor show he lived and loved.

Like Alexx, Chijioke stated that he wants to be remembered as one who lived and loved when he passes away.

He explained that his Alexx Ekubo tribute outfit was his way of paying his last respect to the loved actor. He wrote:

"I have watched carefully, all the videos and read posts, friends and colleagues’ eulogies on Alex.

"One thing was clear;

"ALEX LIVED and ALEX LOVED.

"Just like Alex, I want to be remembered as one who LIVED and LOVED when I’m no longer here.

"Yesterday, I chose to reference Alex’s Igbo Santa outfit as my last respect to the one whose passing touched all of us.

"To his family, friends and Associates, be consoled.

"Rest well, Fine man."

A man pays tribute to Alexx Ekubo by recreating his outfit. Photo Credit: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Reactions trail man's Alexx Ekubo tribute outfit

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Nnaemeka Chris said:

"He was an absolute sweetheart! Hearing the voice note he sent to Denrele got me."

Solace Chimezirim said:

"It was as if he knew he wouldn't spend much time here.

"He made so much impact within a short period of time here."

Iyke Ephraim Udechukwu said:

"Alexx’s life is worthy of emulation. He really loved and lived.

"CJ you for love like that o, but once them don find your trouble, everywhere dey scatter.

"You’re allergic to nonsense."

Excel Samduke Kalu said:

"The love was felt and I believe it was all real and not fake. Will be happy to be loved like that and not people coming after me for what they'll get from me."

Okenwa Chibuzor said:

"And Alex never dragged or wrote rubbish about anyone on social media in the name of content. He was kind and compassionate.

"You should start from there."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an author who checked Alexx Ekubo's verified Instagram page shares what she saw.

AY Makun releases Alexx Ekubo's final video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that AY Makun had released Alexx Ekubo's final video.

The touching footage surfaced just a day after the actor was buried in his hometown in a ceremony attended by family members, friends, colleagues, and other well-wishers.

Alexx's final journey was marked by tears and tributes as several celebrities gathered to pay their last respects to the actor whose death left the entertainment industry in shock.

Source: Legit.ng