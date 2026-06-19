Pete Edochie has finally broken his silence as he mourned late actor Alexx Ekubo on social media

The Nollywood veteran shared an old picture of himself with the late actor, with a short message

Edochie also made changes to his Instagram page in honour of Ekubo, evoking emotional reactions from many

Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie has mourned the demise of his on-screen son, Alexx Ekubo, shortly after his burial.

Edochie, who is a father figure to not just Alexx but several younger stars in the movie industry reshared an old picture of him and the deceased with a short message that read,

Pete Edochie reshares old picture of him and late actor Alexx Ekubo. Credit: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

"Goodnight son, Ikuku nwa m."

Edochie reshared a clip from Alexx's burial ceremony at his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia state.

The veteran further paid tribute to the deceased by changing his official Instagram page profile picture, replacing it with a photo of Alexx.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu also mourned Alexx Ekubo, sharing why he was deeply saddened by his demise.

Agu added that the industry had lost not only an actor but also a storyteller whose impact would continue to be remembered.

A screenshot of Pete Edochie's tribute to his 'son' Alexx Ekubo is below:

Reactions trail Pete Edochie's emotional tribute to Alexx Ekubo. Credit: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Pete Edochie mourns Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, with some netizens throwing shades at Yul Edochie. Read the comments below:

Ude Nwakaego Agatha wrote:

"Chai no doubt he's truly loved by many."

Josephine Momodu

Pete is a real man so he feels the pain of loosing his son not like Yul who has turn himself to social media comedian

Vivian Offor commented:

"Our legend Pete Edochie. Is well Sir and may Alex Ikuku soul RIP."

Franca Chima commented:

"Chai His death the whole nollywood industry It well We came to this world with nothing and go back with nothing May his soul finds peace in the bottom of the lord."

Oluwakemi Evelyn Ademola said:

"Great man paying respect to a great son."

Oluchi Tochi reacted:

"Alex May your soul find rest in God, u fought hard to survive but death took u away chai this life."

Jennifer Samuel wrote:

"Aside from me who else doubt yul being d son of chief peter edochie due to his behavior?"

Madu Ebere commented:

"Sir Pete Edochie is the one who has the name not yul cryin saying that they are using his name to make money on Facebook does he have a name if not for the father who knows him Yul the homeless boy."

Rumours about Alexx Ekubo's wife's pregnancy emerge

Legit.ng previously reported that rumours about Alexx Ekubo's widow, Anwuli Amakom, emerged following a viral clip from his wake-keep in Arochukwu, Abia state, leaving many netizens excited.

The highlight was netizens sharing what they heard the man say during the supplication. Several netizens noted that the traditional ruler dropped a hint about Alexx's wife being pregnant.

While praying, he asked God to ensure that Alexx's lineage does not end. He further claimed that they got news that the late actor's wife is pregnant.

Source: Legit.ng