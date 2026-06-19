A lady shared what she noticed about E-money’s choice of outfit at Alexx Ekubo’s burial in his hometown

This comes after photos and videos of the late actor’s burial in his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia, were shared online

Reacting to a video of E-money at the event, she shared her observation and wondered why he was dressed that way

A Nigerian lady shared what she observed about the outfit worn by businessman, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, at the burial of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo in his hometown

Nollywood fans were thrown into mourning when Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

Abroad Nurse posts E-Money's photo at Alexx Ekubo's burial and questions his outfit. Photo: The AbroadNurse, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

A service of songs was held in his honour on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Lagos, and the actor was buried on the 18th of June in his hometown.

Abroad Nurse reacts to E-Money at Alexx Ekubo's burial

Identified as The AbroadNurse on Facebook, the lady shared a photo of E-Money at the burial ceremony of Alexx Ekubo.

She questioned if someone else needed to help him "pack" his clothes for the event.

The lady captioned the post:

"Was all the necessary at the funeral? That packing of clothe by another warm blooded human was it really necessary? If I give my take now....JUST BREATHE."

See the Facebook post below:

Reactions trail lady's observation about E-Money

Many took to the comments to share their observation about the businessman's outfit to the burial of the Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Ewurum Gladys said:

"Ma biko leave this and their yeye show off even at a sad event they still carry their nonsense nah me dress pass come there. What I love most was how his industry mates dressed so simple. Not all these show off gang."

Benedicta Mbagwu said:

"Exactly what i told someone close to me when i saw him yesterday."

Ifeatu Nwachukwu said:

"It might seem as though some persons brain are empty sometimes because tell me what's this show off at s young man burial."

Goodness Madumere said:

"Una go criticise everything."

Adekunle Oyesanya said:

"The more you see, the less you know!"

G'wills Nwogu said:

"This is Nigeria (in Falz d badguy's voice)."

Ekechukwu Genevieve said:

"Grand entrance."

Ahanonu Lilian said:

"I beg who be dis ?"

Samuel Omovigho said:

"This is not show off but it's just his life style....no cap. JUST BREATHE."

A nurse based abroad speaks about E-Money's outfit at Alexx Ekubo’s burial. Photo: The AbroadNurse, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Instagram

In a related story, Pastor Jerry Eze shared the plan he had made with Alexx Ekubo and how his death didn't make it come to pass.

Pastor Ighodalo speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the senior pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, spoke about how Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli, had behaved since the demise of her husband.

The pastor, who spoke at the event, shared his observation about the actor’s wife, Anwuli, and why he appreciated her.

Source: Legit.ng