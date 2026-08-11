Opta's supercomputer ran 10,000 season simulations to forecast the 2026/27 La Liga title race four days before the opening weekend

Barcelona and Real Madrid dominate the predictions, with Jose Mourinho back at the Bernabeu for his second spell at the club

Three other clubs also registered title chances in the simulations, though their odds trail the two giants by a wide margin

Opta's supercomputer has released its title prediction for the 2026/27 La Liga season, with the campaign set to get underway this weekend.

The new season in Spain kicks off on Saturday, August 15, 2026, when Deportivo Alaves host Getafe at Estadio de Mendizorroza at 6:30 PM before the bigger clubs enter the picture in the days that follow.

Jose Mourinho returns to Real Madrid ahead of the new season. Photo by Denis Doyle.

Source: Getty Images

Mourinho's comeback to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu has raised expectations at Madrid, where he is tasked with wrestling the La Liga title away from Barcelona while also mounting a serious challenge for the UEFA Champions League.

Supercomputer predicts La Liga winner

The forecast, published by The Analyst, was produced after running 10,000 simulations of the entire season and points to a familiar two-club battle at the top of Spanish football.

Catalonian club Barcelona, who are the defending champions, came out on top in the modelling with a 45.6% chance of retaining the title.

Real Madrid followed at 31%, buoyed by renewed optimism after Jose Mourinho returned to the club for a second stint in charge, more than a decade after he last managed the squad between 2010 and 2013.

Atletico Madrid are the third most likely winners according to the simulation, with an 8.6% probability. Villarreal and Real Betis round out the list of clubs with a realistic, if slim, shot at glory, registering chances of 3.3% and 2.1%, respectively.

The return of a figure as prominent as Mourinho to one of the division's heavyweight clubs is expected to sharpen interest in the season both within Spain and internationally.

With Barcelona holding nearly half the simulated title outcomes and Madrid accounting for nearly a third, the model suggests the championship is unlikely to leave either the Camp Nou or the Bernabeu when the season concludes next year.

Rodri gives green light to Barcelona move

Legit.ng previously reported that Rodri signals his intention to join Barcelona over Real Madrid despite weeks of the capital team leading the race.

Many fans believe that whichever team signs Rodri has an edge, as the Spanish midfielder is an influential midfielder across the pitch for his team.

Source: Legit.ng