A consortium including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is nearing a deal to buy over 30% stake in Liverpool FC, with an announcement expected within days

Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin and businessman Amit Bhatia are also part of the investor group targeting the Premier League club

The deal could value Liverpool at $6bn, making it one of the biggest transactions in football history and could transform the club's fortunes on the pitch

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is edging closer to becoming a co-owner of Liverpool Football Club, with sources saying an announcement from Fenway Sports Group (FSG) could come as early as this week.

Bezos is part of an investor consortium that also includes Eduardo Saverin, one of the original co-founders of Facebook, and is led by Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of steel billionaire Lakshmi Mittal and a former shareholder in Championship club Queens Park Rangers. Together, the group is seeking to acquire a stake now expected to exceed 30% in the Premier League side.

US billionaires swoop in on Liverpool FC as a consortium moves to acquire shares. Credit:Chris Brunskill/Fantasista / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

One source told Sky News, which first reported the story, that a deal announcement was expected within days, though they added it could roll into next week.

What the deal would be worth

The transaction is expected to value Liverpool at around $6bn, which would rank it among the most expensive deals ever completed in professional football. Bezos alone holds a fortune Forbes estimates at over $280bn, while Saverin is said to be worth more than $32bn.

If the deal goes through, it would bring three of the world's wealthiest individuals into co-ownership of one of English football's most decorated clubs, raising expectations that the consortium could eventually pursue full control of the Anfield side.

FSG, which has owned Liverpool since 2010, bought the club for just £300m when it was in financial difficulty. The club's potential $6bn valuation is a measure of how significantly FSG has grown its value over 16 years. A spokesperson for FSG said last month: "An investment consortium led, managed, and represented by Amit Bhatia has expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool Football Club."

According to Sky Sports, the last time a stake in Liverpool changed hands was in 2023, when Dynasty Equity acquired a minority interest that valued the club at more than $4.5bn.

Bezos's first major football move

This would mark Bezos's first known involvement in football ownership. His interest in Liverpool underlines how top-tier football clubs are increasingly seen by high-net-worth investors as long-term financial assets rather than purely sporting ventures.

Saverin, 44, had previously been part of a consortium that made an unsuccessful bid for Chelsea FC during the 2022 sale triggered by sanctions on then-owner Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Jeff Bezos turns to investing in English football as he leads the biggest acquisition ever. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: AFP

On the pitch, Liverpool won the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season, though the club is now in transition after head coach Arne Slot was dismissed and veteran forward Mohamed Salah departed.

The club finished fifth last season, a result that disappointed many supporters. A spokesman for Bhatia's consortium declined to comment on the deal's progress.

Aliko Dangote drops plans to buy Arsenal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has revealed that he will no longer pursue his interest in buying Arsenal Football Club.

In an interview on Bloomberg TV in New York on Monday, September 23, Dangote stated that the opportunity to buy the club has passed.

Dangote noted that Arsenal's recent success has propelled its valuation from around $2 billion to $4 billion.

Source: Legit.ng