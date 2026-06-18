A 20-year-old student of Lagos State University (LASU) has generated attention online after displaying her current CGPA.

The young lady shared a screenshot showing the number of courses she took in the first semester, as well as her grades

The result she posted online drew the attention of many people who praised her brilliant performance

A 20-year-old student of Lagos State University (LASU) has broken the internet with her first semester results, which showed the grades she had in all 11 courses she offered in the semester.

The individual also revealed her current CGPA in her viral post, and also the course she is currently studying at the university.

Young LASU student goes viral after posting academic performance online. Photo Source: Twitter/_JANET_EA

Source: Twitter

400-level LASU student posts her results

@_JANET_EA shared the post online amid the viral thread of women sharing their achievements on social media.

As many women continued to show the world what they had achieved, the 400-level student of Lagos State University (LASU) impressed many people after displaying her first semester results, which showed the multiple grades she got in all the courses she took in the first semester.

LASU student stirs reactions as she shares first semester result and CGPA. Photo Source: Twitter/_JANET_EA

Source: Twitter

On her current CGPA, she said:

“- A 20-year-old first-class Chemical and Polymer Engineering undergraduate (400L).”

“- Current CGPA: 4.73/5.00.”

“- Recently had a 5.00 GPA.”

The photo of her first semester results, which showed her grades, immediately caught the attention of many people who praised her brilliance.

Reactions as LASU student posts her result

@ajagbe_favour wrote:

"CPE in Lasu?? I’m proud of youuuuuu. Congratulationsssssss."

@DarEmmyy wrote:

"Chemical engineering i just know you love maths."

@Xeno_Xr27B noted:

"We need more women like you. Cheering for you."

@UthmanIsiaq1 added:

"I personally attest to her scholarly. Keep it up sisterly."

@ChimeririKalu stressed:

"Wishing you continued success. I hope this trend encourages you even more."

@seyi_chosenboi1 noted:

"Awesome. Keep up with the efforts! The sky is your starting point."

@peace_zacks shared:

"With this many Cs?? Can never be Unijos."

@ComebackRex wrote:

"See this Lasu system. Them never change."

@Awwaluuuu added:

"Wdym polymer engineering? Why not pick materials and metallurgical engineering?'

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State University (LASU )'s best graduating student, Isioma Sybil Nwosu, shared her admission journey and academic struggles.

She revealed that she initially applied to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Ibadan but narrowly missed the cut-off mark. She later gained admission into LASU to study Biochemistry, where she excelled and graduated as the best student with a First Class and a CGPA of 4.93.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady who studied law at the University of Ibadan shared her experience at the Nigerian Law School.

She said she had hoped to graduate with a first-class but faced challenges in some courses during the programme. The graduate explained that the experience changed her perspective on life.

UNILAG graduate wins multiple awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Lagos (UNILAG) law graduate overcame financial struggles that almost delayed her university admission.

She eventually graduated with First Class Honours and emerged as the second-best student in the Faculty of Law. The graduate also received multiple academic awards and financial support from well-wishers who celebrated her academic achievement.

Source: Legit.ng