Peter Okoye Shares Childhood Promise Paul Allegedly Broke Amid Family Feud: “My Greatest Betrayal”
- Peter Okoye made a fresh allegation against his twin brother Paul Okoye, sharing a childhood promise Paul allegedly broke
- The singer claimed both brothers agreed as young boys that their firstborn sons would carry each other's tribal names
- Peter shared the accusation in a new video on Thursday, August 6, as his feud with Paul and manager Jude Okoye intensifies
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Peter Okoye has alleged that his twin brother Paul failed to honour a promise they made to each other as children.
The singer has been publicly calling out both Paul and their manager brother Jude Okoye in a series of online outbursts, accusing them of financial misappropriation and mismanaging the P-Square music catalog.
In a new video posted on Thursday, 6 August, the singer went further, this time targeting what he described as a betrayal rooted in their shared childhood.
The Broken Childhood Pact
According to Peter, he and Paul made a pact when they were young that their firstborn sons would each carry the other twin's tribal name.
"Jude is not a good human being": Cynthia Morgan weighs in on P-Square feud, explains Peter's outburst
Peter said he held up his end of the deal, naming his son Cameron Nonso Okoye, with "Nonso" being Paul's tribal name.
However, he alleged that when Paul's son Andre was born, his own tribal name "Obumneme" was nowhere to be found.
He stated:
"When I and Paul were young, we both agreed that our first sons will bear our tribal names. My son today is Cameron Nonso Okoye. Paul is Nonso Okoye. Of course, when Paul gave birth to Andre, 'Obumneme' (my own tribal name) was never found."
Beyond personal matters, he has levelled serious accusations of financial wrongdoing, claiming that Paul and Jude have mishandled P-Square's earnings and treated his family poorly.
Watch the Instagram video of Peter accusing Paul of breaking their childhood promise here:
Reactions trail Peter Okoye's accusation on Paul Okoye
Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:
@xeren_beauty stated:
"Oh God intervene in this matter seeing siblings fight each other is so heart breaking especially for parents"
@uzomamaka_amerndarl noted:
"Am not happy with what is happening..seriously I love them both musically I can’t take sides"
@mamabee_mamakokoro wrote:
"So we Nigerian now named your son Cameron Obumneme Okoye..........we have removed the Nonso in the name of the father, son and holy spirit"
Peter Okoye makes claims over reunion with twin brother
Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music star Peter Okoye alleged that P-Square’s reunion with his twin brother, Rudeboy, slowed his social media growth.
He explained that before the comeback, his accounts were booming, gaining up to 100,000 new followers daily and ranking alongside Davido and Don Jazzy in influence.
However, after the reunion, his follower growth dropped drastically, and he speculated that the comeback might have been the reason, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely certain.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.