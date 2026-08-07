Peter Okoye made a fresh allegation against his twin brother Paul Okoye, sharing a childhood promise Paul allegedly broke

The singer claimed both brothers agreed as young boys that their firstborn sons would carry each other's tribal names

Peter shared the accusation in a new video on Thursday, August 6, as his feud with Paul and manager Jude Okoye intensifies

Peter Okoye has alleged that his twin brother Paul failed to honour a promise they made to each other as children.

The singer has been publicly calling out both Paul and their manager brother Jude Okoye in a series of online outbursts, accusing them of financial misappropriation and mismanaging the P-Square music catalog.

Peter Okoye alleges that his twin brother Paul failed to honour a promise they made to each other as children. Photos: Paul Okoye/Peter Okoye.

Source: Instagram

In a new video posted on Thursday, 6 August, the singer went further, this time targeting what he described as a betrayal rooted in their shared childhood.

The Broken Childhood Pact

According to Peter, he and Paul made a pact when they were young that their firstborn sons would each carry the other twin's tribal name.

Peter said he held up his end of the deal, naming his son Cameron Nonso Okoye, with "Nonso" being Paul's tribal name.

However, he alleged that when Paul's son Andre was born, his own tribal name "Obumneme" was nowhere to be found.

He stated:

"When I and Paul were young, we both agreed that our first sons will bear our tribal names. My son today is Cameron Nonso Okoye. Paul is Nonso Okoye. Of course, when Paul gave birth to Andre, 'Obumneme' (my own tribal name) was never found."

Beyond personal matters, he has levelled serious accusations of financial wrongdoing, claiming that Paul and Jude have mishandled P-Square's earnings and treated his family poorly.

Watch the Instagram video of Peter accusing Paul of breaking their childhood promise here:

Reactions trail Peter Okoye's accusation on Paul Okoye

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@xeren_beauty stated:

"Oh God intervene in this matter seeing siblings fight each other is so heart breaking especially for parents"

@uzomamaka_amerndarl noted:

"Am not happy with what is happening..seriously I love them both musically I can’t take sides"

@mamabee_mamakokoro wrote:

"So we Nigerian now named your son Cameron Obumneme Okoye..........we have removed the Nonso in the name of the father, son and holy spirit"

Peter Okoye claims both brothers agreed as young boys that their firstborn sons would carry each other's tribal names. Photos: Peter Okoye.

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye makes claims over reunion with twin brother

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music star Peter Okoye alleged that P-Square’s reunion with his twin brother, Rudeboy, slowed his social media growth.

He explained that before the comeback, his accounts were booming, gaining up to 100,000 new followers daily and ranking alongside Davido and Don Jazzy in influence.

However, after the reunion, his follower growth dropped drastically, and he speculated that the comeback might have been the reason, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely certain.

Source: Legit.ng