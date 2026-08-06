The Spanish government has published the conditions foreign nationals must satisfy before taking up any paid work in Spain

One of the key requirements involves an employer-led process, meaning the worker cannot initiate a major part of the application independently

A valid visa is also part of the process, but it can only be obtained after another step has been completed first

Spain has outlined three specific conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil before legally working in the country.

The requirements apply to any foreign citizen intending to carry out remunerated employment or professional activity within Spanish territory.

Spain lists 3 things foreign citizens must do to find employment in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

3 requirements for working in Spain

According to the Spanish government, below are the requirements for foreigners seeking a job in Spain:

1. The first condition concerns age. Any foreign national seeking employment in Spain must be older than 16. However, for those pursuing self-employment rather than a standard work contract, the minimum age rises to 18.

2. The second requirement is the most procedurally significant. Before beginning any work, a foreign citizen must first obtain authorisation to both reside and work in Spain. Crucially, this authorisation must be applied for by the employer who is offering the work contract, not the worker themselves. This means a foreign national cannot independently initiate the residency and work permit process without a confirmed employer willing to file on their behalf.

3. The third condition follows directly from the second. Only after the residency and work authorisation has been formally issued can the foreign national then apply for and obtain the appropriate visa to enter and remain in Spain for work purposes.

What this means for foreign workers

The three-step framework effectively means that securing a job offer is not merely a helpful first step but a legal prerequisite. Without an employer willing to sponsor the authorisation application, a foreign national cannot legally proceed with the process at all.

Spain's requirements are structured so that each stage depends on the completion of the previous one, making the process sequential rather than parallel. Workers cannot apply for a visa first and look for employment later under this framework.

How to stay legally in spain

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Spain's government published official guidance outlining the different categories of residency available to foreign nationals who want to live in the country.

Temporary residency covers stays of more than 90 days and less than five years, with renewals possible if the required conditions are met.

Source: Legit.ng