A young lady got people talking online after she shared a post that showed information from her secondary school yearbook

She wrote her birth month and also her contact email address in the yearbook, as well as what she wished to become in the future

The career she pursued, which she eventually achieved many years later, drew the attention of many people to her viral post

A Nigerian lady who wrote what she wanted to be in the future in her secondary school yearbook has finally achieved her dream.

The lady shared the update on her media page with her current photo, which hinted at her profession, and also a throwback photo from her yearbook.

Lady shares old yearbook, reveals she achieved dream career years later. Photo Source: Twitter/estarrrh

Source: Twitter

Lady turns childhood yearbook dream into reality

The yearbook shows her full name and email address, as well as her birth month and day, but not the year.

In the yearbook posted online by @estarrrh, it was discovered that she wrote in her secondary school yearbook that she wanted to go into the nursing profession in the future.

Several years later, the young lady has achieved the dream she wrote in her yearbook, as she took to her media page to share both photos.

Lady stuns many as she achieves career she wrote in secondary school yearbook. Photo Source: Twitter/estarrrh

Source: Twitter

She added a caption to it that read:

“Nurse 😊.”

“I did that!!!”

Seeing the inspiring post, many of her followers took to the comments section of the post to praise her and also shared their thoughts.

Reactions as lady achieves her childhood dream

@NurseKaosy said:

"Make I go find my secondary school magazine do this challenge."

@JosephE41257823 noted:

"Hello there miss congrats to you."

@emmathebabs wrote:

"Before I wish congratulations, I need a slim and tall Private Nurse oooo."

@Eyegluee added:

"Congratulations. i saw the number you hid."

@RN_Ble said:

"I’m proud of you boo."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a first-class graduate of the University of Lagos achieved another major academic milestone after earning a PhD from Harvard University.

The lady said she had dreamed of studying at Harvard since her secondary school days, but she almost gave up because of self-doubt while submitting her application. She eventually overcame her fears, gained admission, and celebrated earning her PhD.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady fulfilled her childhood dream of studying Pharmacy after writing it in her secondary school yearbook.

Years later, she graduated from the University of Jos and was inducted into the profession. She celebrated the achievement on social media, and people congratulated her for making her long-time dream come true.

University of Ibadan graduate shares emotional story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how her life changed after studying Guidance and Counselling.

She said she struggled with low self-esteem while growing up, but later found confidence and discovered her purpose. The graduate also explained how helping vulnerable children during her time at the University of Ibadan inspired her to build a career in counselling and helping young people.

Source: Legit.ng