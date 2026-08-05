The UK government has outlined a pathway for foreign nationals on a family visa to remain in the country after losing their British or settled partner

Foreign spouses may apply for indefinite leave to remain at any point after their partner's death, without waiting for their current visa to expire

The application carries a fee, though those who cannot afford it may qualify for a fee waiver under specific financial conditions

The UK government has published official guidance explaining the options available to foreign nationals who were living in Britain on a family visa when their partner passed away.

According to the guidance on the UK government's official website, a foreign spouse or partner may be eligible to apply for indefinite leave to remain, commonly referred to as settlement, if their late partner was a British citizen, held indefinite leave to remain, or was an EU, Swiss, Norwegian, Icelandic, or Liechtenstein national with pre-settled status.

UK government sends memo to foreign spouses. Photo credit: @WPA Pool/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who Qualifies and When to Apply

For a foreign national to be eligible, their right to live in the UK must have been tied to that relationship through a family visa.

The guidance recognises spouses, civil partners, and individuals who lived together in a relationship equivalent to a marriage or civil partnership.

One notable aspect of the guidance is the flexibility around timing. Applicants do not need to wait until their existing visa expires before lodging a claim.

They can apply at any point following their partner's death, provided they are physically present in the UK at the time of application.

Fees and What Settlement Allows

The cost of applying for settlement under these circumstances is £3,226 per person. Where family members are applying at the same time, a separate fee is required for each applicant.

Biometric information, including fingerprints and a photograph, must also be provided, though no additional charge applies for that step.

For those who cannot afford the fee, a waiver is available. Applicants may be exempt if they can demonstrate that they have no stable place to live, cannot cover essential living costs such as food or heating, or have a very low income and paying the fee would negatively affect their child's wellbeing.

Bank statements, payslips, and utility bills are among the documents accepted as evidence.

Once settlement is granted, the individual gains the right to work, run a business, study, access public services including healthcare, and apply for public funds.

After a minimum of 12 months, they may also apply for British citizenship. However, those who spend more than two consecutive years outside the UK risk losing their settled status and may need to reapply before returning.

UK-based lady posts amount she earned

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady who worked just 6 hours in the UK posted the total amount she earned for the job.

She gave a breakdown of what she spent on transportation and what she was expected to be paid.

Source: Legit.ng