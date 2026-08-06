Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada launched public consultations on August 4, 2026, over proposed Express Entry category changes for 2027

IRCC is considering narrowing the occupations eligible under labour shortage categories to create a more targeted selection approach

A new focus on attracting high-value international talent could reshape who receives invitations to apply for Canadian permanent residence

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has opened public consultations on proposed changes to Express Entry category-based selection for 2027, in a move that could significantly alter the permanent residence pathway for skilled workers globally.

The consultation period opened on August 4, 2026, and closes on September 1, giving stakeholders less than a month to submit input that could shape how Canada selects economic immigrants next year.

Canada to introduce four new categories for visa applicants in 2027 Photo Credit: @CanadaImmigra20

Source: Getty Images

Three economic priorities under review

Since 2023, IRCC has used three broad economic priorities to guide category-based draws: addressing long-term labour shortages in sectors such as healthcare, trades, education, and transportation; attracting top global talent to strengthen Canada's competitive position; and supporting Francophone immigration outside Quebec.

All three priorities remain under consideration for 2027, but IRCC has signalled meaningful changes to how each will be put into practice.

On labour shortages, the department is considering reducing the number of eligible occupations under each category, shifting from a broad list approach to a narrower, more deliberate selection of high-demand roles. This would limit who qualifies under shortage-based draws and could exclude many workers who currently benefit from the wider occupational scope.

On talent attraction, IRCC is exploring new categories that go beyond the existing Express Entry framework, including an accelerated pathway for H-1B visa holders from the United States. The department's focus appears to be moving towards high-value candidates rather than simply filling volume-based workforce gaps.

On Francophone immigration, the priority of supporting French-speaking communities outside Quebec remains in place, though specific refinements to how it is implemented in draws have not yet been confirmed.

Canadian visa: What candidates should expect

The consultation represents a genuine opportunity for skilled workers, immigration professionals, and employers to influence 2027 policy before it is finalised. IRCC has not announced final decisions, and the categories in effect for any given draw may differ from those proposed during this period.

Candidates currently in the Express Entry pool should track the consultation outcome closely, as changes to category eligibility could affect their chances of receiving an invitation to apply for permanent residence next year.

See the statement on the social media page of the IRCC:

Canada explains how to avoid being scammed

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Canadian government has warned the public that no individual or organisation can guarantee approval of a Canadian visa or Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA), and that anyone making such a claim is running a scam.

The government said scammers are approaching people through multiple channels, including emails, phone calls, and text messages, all promising to secure immigration documents that they have no authority to deliver.

Source: Legit.ng