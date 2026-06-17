A video showed how people in Arochukwu, Abia State, gathered to see the coffin that carried the corpse of Alexx Ekubo

This comes ahead of the late actor’s burial that would be held in his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia

Netizens made worrying observations about what the people did while they gathered to see the actor’s coffin

Netizens have reacted to a video of people who gathered to see the coffin that carried the remains of Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo, ahead of his burial.

Nollywood fans were thrown into mourning when Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

A rare video showed how people gathered to see Alexx Ekubo’s coffin at his hometown. Photo: Arochukwu Mouthpiece, Alexx Ekubo

Source: UGC

A service of songs was held in his honour on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Lagos, and plans are underway for his wake-keeping and burial on the 17th and 18th of June at his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia.

Video from Alex Ekubo's burial sparks reactions

A video shared by Arochukwu Mouthpiece on Facebook showed how people gathered to have a view of the coffin, which arrived in the hometown ahead of the burial.

The video was captioned:

"Our jewel in a casket. Alexx Ikenne Ekubo" Go well."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions trail video of Alexx Ekubo's coffin

Nwosu Precious said:

"Did that man on black suit touch the casket in a suspicious way?"

Don Joe said:

"That man touched the casket with the Ring on his fingers why."

Adaeze Okolie said:

"The man on black suit,why did he touch the casket?"

Sandy Ugochi said:

"This man on suit looks very suspicious. Why did he look like he has a diabolical thing. Why he nodded his head? Please they should look for that man ooo. He looks very suspicious nawooo. Rip Ikenna."

Izel Ke said:

"Why did the man in black suit touch the casket?"

Emmanuella Soso said:

"That man on suit, I suspect he’s movement. While was he looking around before he touched the casket. Hmmmm."

Floxzy Floxzy Uche said:

"My crush, my screen idol. You're too young to go. Dear heavenly father, I know death is inevitable, but please let me, my family, friends, and favorite actors live till old age."

Chijioke David Chukwumerije said:

"Hope the family checked his body parts before taking him from the moug,as for people I don't too believe in those crys from many people,many just came to confirm if it's true. RIP Ikenna."

Jennifer Ogonda Orianwo said:

"That man used his ring on the casket and the man with the red cap has something to do with what the man who wore suit did."

Many gather to see Alexx Ekubo's coffin and people notice something unusual. Photo: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Instagram

In a related story, Pastor Jerry Eze shared the plan he had made with Alexx Ekubo and how his death didn't make it come to pass.

Pastor Ighodalo speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the senior pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, spoke about how Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli, had behaved since the demise of her husband.

The pastor, who spoke at the event, shared his observation about the actor’s wife, Anwuli, and why he appreciated her.

Source: Legit.ng