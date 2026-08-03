Germany's Federal Employment Agency runs an official website designed to connect foreign nationals with visa sponsorship job opportunities

The platform is owned by the German government and is accessible to applicants from countries around the world

Several additional resources are available on the platform to support foreigners through the job search and relocation process

Germany has officially unveiled the website where foreigners from across the world can search for visa sponsorship jobs, offering a direct route into the German labour market.

The platform is operated by the Federal Employment Agency, known in German as the Bundesagentur für Arbeit. The agency is a public law corporation and serves as Germany's official national labour market authority. It is the government body behind the initiative and maintains the website as part of a broader effort to attract skilled workers from abroad.

Germany unveils official job website for foreigners, explains how they can find opportunities. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/picture alliance/Sean Gallup/Westend61

Source: Getty Images

Germany's job search platform for foreigners

The website, located at www.arbeitsagentur.de/k/start-your-future-in-germany, was made available to help foreigners find employment that would allow them to relocate to Germany legally, earn a salary, and build a life in the country.

The platform is open to nationals from countries around the world, and prospective applicants are required to sign up in order to begin their job search. Beyond the job listings themselves, the website also provides additional resources to guide users through the application process and the practicalities of relocating to Germany.

What the Platform Offers

The Federal Employment Agency has positioned the platform as a centralised resource for international job seekers. By bringing together visa sponsorship opportunities and relocation guidance in one place, the website is intended to make the process more accessible for people who may be unfamiliar with how the German job market works.

Germany has in recent years taken steps to address labour shortages by opening up more structured pathways for skilled foreign workers. The existence of an official, government-backed portal signals a continued push in that direction, giving applicants a reliable starting point rather than relying on third-party job boards.

Foreigners interested in working in Germany can visit the Federal Employment Agency's dedicated international jobs platform to begin their search.

Germany lists 5 jobs in high demand

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the German government published a list of five professions in high demand across the country as it sought to attract more skilled foreign workers.

The government identified physicians, engineers, IT professionals, scientists, and craftspeople as priority occupations and encouraged qualified professionals to explore opportunities in sectors experiencing labour shortages.

Source: Legit.ng