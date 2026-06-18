Emotional reactions have trailed emerging pictures of the venue for the burial of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo in his hometown of Arochukwu, Abia State

According to the burial arrangements shared publicly by Alexx's family, his funeral service will hold on Thursday, June 18, at Mary Slessor School, Amanagwu Village, Arochukwu, Abia State

A man took to social media to share several pictures of the well-decorated venue ahead of the commencement of the service and arrival of guests

Ahead of the commencement of the funeral service for Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, a man has shared pictures of the venue, triggering emotional reactions on social media.

The funeral service for the deceased comes a day after his wake-keep, which was held on Wednesday, June 17, in his family home in Arochukwu, Abia State.

Social media users have reacted to pictures of the venue for Alexx Ekubo's funeral. Photo Credit: Alexx Ekubo, Oga Yenne

Source: Facebook

The funeral service for Alexx is scheduled for Thursday, June 18, at Mary Slessor School, Amanagwu Village, Arochukwu, Abia State.

An entrepreneur, Oga Yenne, shared pictures of the beautiful venue on Facebook with the caption:

"The venue is set for the burial of Alexx Ekubo today at his country home at Arochukwu, Abia State."

Pictures of Alexx could be seen at different parts of the white and red-themed venue. Netizens paid tribute to the deceased, with some hailing the venue setup and decoration and describing it as perfect.

Nigerians have continued to mourn the demise of Alexx Ekubo. Photo Credit; Oga Yenne

Source: Facebook

See the photos below:

Reactions trail photos of Alexx's burial venue

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to pictures of the venue of Alexx's burial below:

Saorany Rayna said:

"I pray for great success and comfort to all his family, friends and well wishers. Rest in God's bossom great man. Never have i been this broken for a stranger."

Oyinkansola Osunkeye said:

"Haaaaaaaaa ikuku, this is unforgettable in Nigerian you have found rest ..... You will forever be missed rest on the blossom of the Lord until enternity."

Bertha Moseph Kingdavid said:

"Truly, people tend to love you when you're gone. I really don't know what people are celebrating in death."

Victoria Ebenyie said:

"Ikuku, travel in light. Please, Lord grant the audience a clear weather throughout the service."

Debbie-Iteh Felix Archibong said:

"Kaii Alex 😭😭 it like you wrote your burial script before you departed 😭.

"Your family and friends are so intentional about giving you a befitting burial, everything is so perfect and speaks love they'll had for you... keep resting in peace beautiful soul."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who visited Alexx Ekubo's house for his wake-keep pens a sorrowful post online.

Man's moment with Alexx Ekubo's coffin trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had drawn people's attention to what an unidentified man did to Alexx Ekubo's coffin.

She posted a short clip on Facebook showing the moment an unidentified bald man, in black, briefly stretched out his right hand and touched Alexx's coffin while it was in the ambulance.

Another Facebook user, Mazi Jude Pondis, also made a similar observation and uploaded a longer version of the clip that showed the moment the man touched Alexx's casket.

Source: Legit.ng