A Biology graduate has sent an important message to university aspirants about some popular courses

After she mentioned her course in the video, she advised individuals not to study it at the university, and explained why

Her statement in the video, as well as the experience she shared, attracted the attention of many social media users

A young Nigerian lady has advised individuals who wish to study Biology in the university to reject admission into the course, and she gave her reasons in a video.

She explained that she has a degree in Biology, and after her graduation, she went for NYSC. After that was completed, she decided to start looking for a job.

Lady shares warning to university aspirants about certain courses. Photo Source: TikTok/hajaar_112

Source: TikTok

Biology graduate advises university aspirants

However, she realised that there was no future for her as a Biology graduate, hence she decided to study Nursing.

She said at the beginning of the TikTok video:

“I know a lot of you don’t know that I have a degree in Biology before I went back to nursing school. If you know your family is not strong or you have no connections, you have no business studying certain courses. One of those courses is Biology, BSc Biology.”

@hajaar_112 explained further that there is no future in Biology, as people in other fields are also struggling to find jobs, meaning there may be little hope for Biology graduates.

She also gave an example in her explanation:

“Listen to me, even if you get Biology as a course to study, I will advise you not to go because with the way the country is right now, even courses like Nursing are still struggling to get their footing. Imagine Biology.”

“I remember when I finished Biology and did my service, then it was time to start looking for a job. That was when the reality kicked in. That’s when you will know that the course I studied is really nothing.”

“No one wants to hire you. Even when you meet people that want to collect your CV, they will be asking what course did you study, and if you tell them BSc Biology, you will just see their face drop.”

She also spoke about a few other courses in her video.

Graduate goes viral after listing courses students should avoid. Photo Source: TikTok/hajaar_112

Source: TikTok

@1hajaar_112 concluded:

“I made the decision to go back to nursing school because I saw that the Biology degree that I had in Nigeria has no prospect. That was one of my major pushes to go back to nursing school.”

“If you’re a university aspirant, I am advising you, if you get courses like Biology, Biochemistry, Microbiology, please don’t. Just skip it. I know what I’m saying.”

Reactions as graduate advise university aspirants

Graciousscents added:

"Was in 300l studying environmental biology before I got nursing, didn’t the think twice about switching, sent a total of 9yrs in the university because I started from remedial then changed department, asuu strikes and all but looking back now I’m glad I took the bold of going back."

Trader Hausa explained:

"Haba Sis, Bsc. Biochemistry shouldn't be involved. You're aware that Health part, oil and gas companies are looking for us like mad koh!"

CHOPS AND SIPS IN SOKOTO shared:

"I studied Microbiology with high hopes of working in a hospital since I couldn’t get Medical Laboratory Science. Looking back now, I wish I had chosen P.E.S instead. Sometimes the courses we think have better prospects don’t always turn out that way. 💔🙏🏽🥺."

Asquare wrote:

"I studied Biology and currently work in the healthcare/pharmaceutical sector, where I apply my scientific knowledge and earn a living through my qualification. Currently working as a Medical Delegate, promoting healthcare solutions and contributing to improved patient outcomes."

Sani Sabo Kwarko added:

"Better to read Biology education (B. Sc. Ed) than pure biology."

Mimie stressed:

"i studied microbiology in udus after so many years i went back to school and study SLT."

Snooper said:

"The sooner they realise this the better thank you for the enlightenment."

Abdool added

"I studied Microbiology and I am an Officer. Madam forget all of these, grace is all that matters. Whatever u study just pray for grace."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a white man sparked reactions on social media after listing 10 courses he described as the most “useless” to study in higher institutions.

The social media influencer said studying such courses is a waste of time and resources, while naming fields like History, Film, Liberal Arts, Theatre, and Art, among others.

Man lists “useless” courses in Nigerian universities

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man identified as Brooda John went viral after listing some courses he described as “useless” to study in Nigerian universities.

He mentioned courses such as Law, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Agriculture, Sociology, Political Science, Business Administration, and English Language. His post sparked mixed reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng