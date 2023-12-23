A white man has sent social media users into a frenzy as he did a listicle of 10 courses he tagged as the most useless to study

According to him, studying such courses in a higher institution of learning is a waste of time and resources

While some agreed with his list, which included history, film and liberal arts, many others disagreed

An oyinbo social media influencer, Jacob Mhoff, has caused a stir with his list of the top 10 most useless courses to study.

In a now-viral TikTok video, he maintained that some of the courses are not study-worthy and have lost relevance over time.

His list includes history and film. Photo Credit: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

He pointed out two celebrities already using one of the courses in their craft despite not having a degree in them.

In descending order, Jacob's controversial list is as follows:

10. Archaeology.

9. Film.

8. History.

7. Travel/Tourism.

6. Liberal arts.

5. Dance.

4. Photography.

3. Art.

2. Theatre.

1. Basket weaving.

Watch the video below:

His listicle sparked arguments

Max Angelo said:

"Someone be insulting these degrees without knowing how hard students under these degree study."

Jonathan Bolduc said:

"I wanted to be a forensic psychiatrist as a teenager. Couldn’t make through medicine school, went through Liberal Arts and to this day, I made my way in the forensic field."

craig said:

''Graphics design, Ai is taking over it already."

Jey4smv said:

"Travel and tourism is actually a very good career path to take, hotel management, working on cruises like there's alot u can do actually."

Nyorn said:

"Archeology and history are important so I don’t agree might be useless atm but there’s plenty of reasons ch archeologists and we’ll those who forget."

TJ Preston said:

"I got a film degree. All we did was watch movies, documentaries, and tv shows."

Andreea Croitoriu said:

"Disagree with Archeology, history, film, art."

Anthony said:

"Basket weaving got me into med school."

Six courses Nigerians shouldn't study in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had listed six courses Nigerians should avoid studying in Canada.

In a TikTok video, @apyankyera23 emphasised the importance of reading courses with well-paying jobs in Canada.

He added that some courses have little or no chance of earning high and can even be done by people without professional degrees.

According to him, studying such courses in Canada would waste financial resources and effort and gave reasons.

