A Nigerian lady celebrated as she finally bagged a degree in economics from Lagos State University

She shared how she finished secondary school in 2015 and faced many academic delays afterwards, including repeated UTMEs

Her post triggered reactions, and many took to the comments section to celebrate the lady for her achievements

A Nigerian lady narrated her academic journey as she concluded her studies at Lagos State University.

She shared how she faced delays after finishing her secondary school in 2015.

LASU Student Who Wrote UTME 5 Times Bags Degree 11 Years After Secondary School, Shares Story. Photo: @fade_alafia_kem1

Source: TikTok

LASU student wrote UTME 5 times

Identified as @fade_alafia_kem1 on TikTok, she said she wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination many times but could not get admission.

She finally decided to settle for a polytechnic but had to defer one semester because of her health.

After she finally graduated from polytechnic, she wrote UTME again and gained admission into the university in 2022.

She said:

“2015 - 2026. Almost five jamb attempts. Many years of rejection coupled with tears depression and feelings of being behind. When it felt like you are the only one still at where others left you,

“I watched my mates move ahead while I stayed behind. I questioned myself a lot, you know, when you’re so intelligent in school, and everyone had high hopes on you but unfortunately you had to be the one who stayed back home for long watching others do well

“Life showed me a lot but all glory to God, here I’m doing what felt impossible. I want to leave the story time for convocation time.”

See the TikTok post below:

Reactions trail LASU students' reactions during signout

JIGGY said:

"I would keep clapping until it’s my turn congratulations stranger I pray the labor market Favour’s you beyond human comprehension Ameen."

Dochi said:

"congratulations dear 👏 here am I complaining of 6 years."

berrysplug410 said:

"Congratulations dear🎉 wishing you the very best."

Balogun Sofiat said:

"Congratulations Sis 🎈🎈🎈. Take Your Flowers 🌹🌹🌹. I am super proud of you 🌹🎈💕. Cheers 🥂🥂🥂. I thank God on your Behalf 🙏. Alihamdulilahi Robbi Alamin."

HAMZY__THE JERSEY PLUG said:

"I’m following we kind of have the same story , congratulations stranger."

ØNĮSHOŁĄ💎said:

"We have similar story .. I graduated from second school in 2015 too and I’m still in 100l in Lasu now, just be happy."

HEEJAY said:

"we are glad 😊 we are all ah living testimony 🙏 pray the Lord will restore/orchestrate all d awaited years 🙏 with his Grace&Favour."

symbolofhonour said:

"This is literally my story, Congratulations dear 🥰. It can only get better from here."

Mowunme said:

"Congratulations my friend 🤭❤️. You did it! May life reward your efforts with beautiful moments and great achievements."

LASU Student Who Wrote UTME 5 Times Bags Degree 11 Years After Secondary School, Shares Story

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng