UK Visas and Immigration released an official guideline to help applicants avoid delays in their visa or ETA applications

The government body listed 4 specific requirements that every photo submitted with a UK visa application must meet

UK Visas and Immigration urged applicants to follow the steps carefully before submitting their documents

The UK government has released an official photo guideline for anyone preparing to apply for a UK visa or Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), warning that incorrect photos are one of the most common causes of application delays.

UK Visas and Immigration, the official government body that handles entry clearance to the United Kingdom, shared the guidance on its verified X account on 28 July 2026.

The UK releases important visa guidance. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Photo requirements UK visa applicants must meet

The X post encouraged applicants to screenshot and keep the attached infographic, describing it as a simple tool for getting the photo requirement right on the first attempt.

The infographic outlined four conditions that every submitted photo must satisfy:

1. The photo must be clear and in focus, with the applicant's face fully visible. No other people or objects should appear in the frame.

2. The image must be in colour and set against a plain, light-coloured background that provides clear contrast with the subject's face.

3. The photo must be unaltered. Scanned copies, edited images, and photos with filters applied are all explicitly rejected.

4. The photo must be taken in a well-lit room, free of shadows falling across the face or appearing behind the subject.

The post directed applicants to the official immigration website for further details.

Why the guidance matters for African travellers

For Nigerian, Ghanaian, Kenyan, and other African nationals who apply for UK visas in large numbers each year, attention to photo requirements is particularly important. A rejected photo can add days or weeks to an already lengthy application process, and in some cases, submission errors can result in fees being forfeited.

The guidance applies to both standard visa applications and ETA applications, the latter being a newer digital travel permission the UK introduced for nationals of certain countries who previously did not require a visa for short visits.

UK updates visa rules for Nigerian students

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian students face new Graduate visa rules affecting stay-back periods in the UK.

Grad applicants must apply before their Student visa expires to remain in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng