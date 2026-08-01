The Australian Government announced its 2026-27 permanent Migration Program will hold 185,000 places, split roughly 70:30 between skilled and family categories

Over 129,000 places will go to migrants already living in Australia, marking a clear shift in who the government is prioritising first

Employer-sponsored skilled visas saw the biggest jump in allocations, rising from 44,000 to over 58,000 places compared to the previous year

The Australian Government has confirmed the planning levels for its 2026-27 permanent Migration Programme, maintaining a total of 185,000 places while significantly reshaping how those places are distributed across visa categories.

The Department of Home Affairs published the breakdown on May 12, 2026, showing the programme retains the same 70:30 split between Skilled and Family streams as the 2025-26 year, but with notable changes in individual visa categories that reflect a clear pivot towards migrants already on Australian soil.

Australia explains who stands to benefit most from its 2026/27 migration programme. Photo Credit: Josh Chadwick

Source: Getty Images

Onshore migrants take priority

Of the 185,000 total places, 129,590 have been set aside for migrants currently living in Australia, with a further 300 reserved under Special Eligibility. The remaining 55,110 offshore places will focus on attracting high-skilled workers who can address long-term labour shortages and strengthen the country's productivity.

The government said prioritising onshore applicants would help reduce the programme's impact on Net Overseas Migration while supporting faster pathways to permanent residency for those already working and contributing to the Australian economy.

Skilled programme breakdown

The Skilled Migration Programme accounts for 132,240 places, roughly 71 per cent of the total. Within this, the employer-sponsored category recorded the sharpest increase, jumping from 44,000 places to 58,040 in 2026-27. The government said this rise supports timely transitions to permanent residence for temporary migrants filling gaps in the labour market.

The Skilled Independent category also grew, rising from 16,900 to 21,090 places, with the department citing the visa's strong employment outcomes and positive fiscal record as justification.

By contrast, the Talent and Innovation category was cut from 5,300 to 3,500 places, reflecting a tighter focus on applicants with internationally recognised records of exceptional achievement. The Regional visa category also fell sharply, from 33,000 to 14,110, while State and Territory Nominated places increased slightly to 35,500.

Priority sectors for skilled migration include health, information and communications technology, engineering, science, construction and education.

Family programme remains stable

The Australian Family Programme holds 52,460 places, predominantly made up of partner visas, which increased from 40,500 to 41,500. Child visas rose from 3,000 to 3,500, while parent visas dipped slightly from 8,500 to 7,060. Other family visas also fell marginally from 500 to 400.

The Family Programme is designed to allow Australian citizens and residents to reunite with overseas family members and offer them a pathway to citizenship.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had listed six benefits foreigners will enjoy when they become citizens.

Requirements to apply for Australian citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had highlighted requirements foreigners must satisfy before seeking citizenship.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, good character is defined as the "enduring moral qualities of a person," and assessors consider two central questions: whether the applicant is likely to uphold and obey Australian law and whether they are likely to honour the commitments made through the citizenship pledge.

Beyond those two core considerations, the government may examine a range of additional factors during the review process.

Source: Legit.ng