The UK government has confirmed the minimum score foreigners must hit to pass the Life in the UK citizenship test in 2026

Applicants who pass the 45-minute test receive a unique reference number required to complete their citizenship or settlement application

The UK government also outlined what applicants must bring to the test centre and what to do if they lose their result letter

The UK government has confirmed that foreigners taking the Life in the UK test must score at least 75% to pass, a requirement that forms a key part of any citizenship or settlement application in the country.

According to the UK government's official guidance, candidates are given 45 minutes to answer 24 questions drawn from the official Life in the UK handbook.

UK reveals the pass mark applicants must meet to become British citizens. Photo Credit: WPA Pool

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All questions are based on the handbook's content, meaning preparation is directly tied to studying that material.

UK citizenship: What happens after you pass

Applicants who meet the 75% threshold will receive a unique reference number upon completing the test.

This number must be included when submitting a citizenship or settlement application, as the Home Office uses it to verify that the candidate has passed.

Those who sat the test before December 17, 2019 would have received a letter containing a "test reference ID" rather than a unique reference number.

The government advises anyone who has misplaced this letter to include a written explanation of the loss when submitting their application.

What to bring to the test centre

The government's guidance is clear on identification: applicants must bring the same original ID used when booking the test. Copies and screenshots are not accepted. A photograph is also taken at the test centre on the day as an additional identity check.

Candidates are not permitted to bring children or other family members into the centre during the test.

The Life in the UK test is a compulsory step for most people applying to settle permanently in the United Kingdom or to become a British citizen, making the 75% pass mark a critical hurdle for thousands of migrants each year.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had published the official citizenship by birth requirements for children born in Britain in 2026.

What you should expect during citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had shared what foreigners should expect during the citizenship test.

Candidates should also be aware that children and other family members cannot accompany them into the testing centre.

Candidates are given 45 minutes to work through 24 questions drawn from the official Life in the UK handbook.

Source: Legit.ng