A good-looking man expressed his excitement at getting engaged to a lady he had known for only one month

He shared a viral video detailing their moments together on his TikTok page, and the clip went viral

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the relationship and shared similar experiences

They got engaged after dating for a month. Photo: christian_g1over

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @christian_g1over on TikTok, the man expressed his gratitude for the experience.

He revealed that he got engaged to her a month after they knew each other.

He said:

"I am truly blessed and honored to be able to experience something like this. It is something that I could have never dreamed of. God is so good and trust in him always. Hopefully our testimony and can encourage you as well."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man gets engaged after one month of meeting lady

@Rayy Syymone said:

“This is proof that a man would if he wants to. It doesn’t take 10 to 15 years for him to know. Just like every other man said, a man knows right away.”

@Alexus B said:

“My and my husband got married 10 days after dating each other.”

@HuhAwOkay said:

“Meanwhile I’m sitting here with a TikTok streak of 75 days with a man that will never be my man!”

@Tine said:

“I can’t do this anymore omg. everyone is in love and engaged.”

@Sanji said:

“This man was already praying for wife, saving for wife working hard for wife so that when he found the wife, it was easy and fast because God lead him that direction, and met him half way.”

@we.are.wisekash said:

“Congratulations to you both! A real man knows what he wants and he will not waste time.”

Man marries lady he met on Facebook

In a related story, a Nigerian man met a young lady on Facebook five months ago, and now they are married.

He said he met the beautiful lady in May 2024, and they tied the knot in October 2024.

People who came across the post congratulated the couple and shared their thoughts on the marriage.

