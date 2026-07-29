The Irish government has published a detailed breakdown of five eligibility routes for foreigners seeking citizenship by naturalisation

Applicants married to or in a civil partnership with an Irish citizen face different residency rules compared to standard adult applicants

Children born in Ireland on or after 1 January 2005 do not automatically qualify for citizenship, with specific conditions attached

The Irish government has outlined five distinct pathways through which foreign nationals can apply for Irish citizenship by naturalisation, providing clarity on eligibility rules, residency requirements, and documentation needed for each category.

The information, published by Irish Immigration, covers adults on standard residency, spouses or civil partners of Irish citizens, those of Irish descent or associations, applicants filing on behalf of minors, and individuals who hold refugee or stateless person status.

Ireland explains some ways foreigners can become a citizen. Photo credit: Micheál Martin

Source: UGC

How to get Ireland citizenship as foreigner

There are five different ways foreigners can apply for Irish citizenship by naturalisation:

He/she must be an adult that has lived legally in the Republic of Ireland and meet the 5 years reckonable residence requirement. Foreigners must be at least 18 years old, intend to continue living in Ireland after obtaining citizenship, be willing to attend a citizenship ceremony and make a declaration of fidelity, and demonstrate good character. Those who spent extended periods outside Ireland during their permitted stay are required to provide detailed information about those absences. He/she is married to – or in a civil partnership with – an Irish citizen for three years, lived legally on the island of Ireland and meets the three years residency requirement. Both spouses are required to submit joint proof of address covering the three months immediately before the application, alongside evidence of residence spanning the three years prior to applying. He/she is of Irish descent or Irish associations. Adults with a family connection to an Irish citizen, whether by blood, adoption, or affinity through a spouse's relatives, may qualify under the Irish descent or associations route. Each case is assessed individually under Irish law. He/she is applying on behalf of a minor (child). Parents or legal guardians applying on behalf of a child must note that children cannot apply independently. Three sub-routes exist for minors: through a parent who holds naturalised Irish citizenship, through Irish descent or family associations, or through birth in Ireland on or after 1 January 2005. He/she is declared a refugee or Stateless person. For refugees, the Irish government has a dedicated support process within the Citizenship Division. Eligible applicants must hold a formal declaration of refugee status issued by the Minister for Justice and must show five years of residence in Ireland counted from the date that status was granted.

Ireland shares requirements to become a citizen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ireland's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration has published the full list of citizenship requirements for foreign nationals, and it applies in 2026.

Applicants must have lived legally in Ireland for at least five years and intend to continue residing there after obtaining citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng