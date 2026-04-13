A graduate of the University of Lagos who didn’t like her 100-level and 200-level results has taken to social media after she graduated from the university

The young lady mentioned her course and the CGPA she had in the last semester at the university, and also shared photos of her convocation ceremony

The CGPA she posted on her TikTok page and the experience she shared about her studies at the university have gone viral online

A graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) who did not like the results she had in her 100 level and also in her 200 level has taken to social media to proudly show off the CGPA she finished with from the institution.

The beautiful and brilliant young lady shared her experience in the university as she explained that despite the challenges in her 100 and 200 levels, she ended up with a good grade.

UNILAG graduate shares convocation photos, reveals CGPA online. Photo Source: Tiktok/itz.sewaa

Source: TikTok

UNILAG graduate shares experience, posts CGPA

@itz.sewaa wrote in one of her posts:

"6 years ago, I matriculated into UNILAG. Today, I’m a pharmacologist."

"Feels surreal to think about how far I've come! 🎉 Six years ago, I started my journey at UNILAG, and now I’m officially a pharmacologist. It’s been an incredible ride filled with challenges and triumphs. Grateful for all the support along the way!"

After mentioning her course, she shared a video and added a caption that contained the exact CGPA she finished with from the school.

She wrote:

"The part where I go from not liking my 100 & 200 level results to graduating with a Second Class Upper (4.18)."

UNILAG graduate who disliked her 100L and 200L results posts final CGPA. Photo Source: Tiktok/itz.sewaa

Source: TikTok

Also, in another TikTok post, she mentioned that in all the semesters she spent in the university, in her last semester, she had a perfect CGPA.

She explained:

"INTRODUCING ADESEWA ABIODUN."

"B.Sc. Pharmacology💊💉 (University of Lagos)."

"Final GP: 4.18."

"Last GP: 5.0."

"Second Class Upper Division💅🏽."

"Thank You Lord ✨🙏."

Many people celebrated her academic achievement in the comment section of the viral video.

Reactions as UNILAG graduate post CGPA

Layomi said:

"Congratulations ma'am more success ahead 🙏 I'm so happy for you."

temitopeamoran wrote:

"Congratulations my love, I wish you all the best in your way my darling."

Oluwafeyisayo wrote:

"I'm also a Pharmacology student at UNILAG."

Starr said:

"Congratulations, you did thattttttt!!!!!"

BHIGJOE added:

"Did you attend OAU at the start?"

Ezynne noted:

"Pharmacology???… I thought UNILAG offers just Pharmacy."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a fresh graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has celebrated completing her undergraduate studies with excellent results despite facing challenges along the way. The young lady shared that she had a carryover in her first year and even failed a course in her final year, but still went on to graduate with a second-class upper degree.

UNILAG graduate breaks record with first-class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos who once doubted her intelligence has graduated with a first-class degree.

The young lady shared her inspiring story on social media, explaining how poor results in JAMB and WAEC made her feel she was not smart, but she later overcame the challenges and ended up excelling in university.

Source: Legit.ng