A Nigerian man has told Legit.ng that he was born into the fish smoking business, and he decided to make it a full-time profession

The man, Tiki Yinyegha, owns a large fish farm sitting on 4.5 hectares of farmland in Akure, Ondo state capital

Tiki is a graduate of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, where he studied and bagged a degree in physics

A successful fish farmer has said he was born into the fish business, and now, he has made it a profession.

In a short chat with Legit.ng, the farmer, Tiki Yinyegha, said he studied physics at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, but he has taken up fish farming full-time.

Tiki said fish farming is highly profitable. Photo credit: Tikish farm.

Source: Original

He said:

"My name is Tiki; I was born and raised in Ondo state. I studied physics with education at Adekunle Ajasin University and I’m responsible for all the fish smoking at Tikifish Farm and smoke house.

"I started my fish farm about 5 years ago. But as for fish-smoking, I was born into it as an Ijaw man whose parents are into the fish-smoking business. Fish smoking is profitable if you have a market to sell to."

Tiki also has a fish farm

Apart from being into fish-smoking, Tiki established a large fish farm. He said he established the farm due to the scarcity of fresh fish for smoking.

His words:

"My farm is sitting of 4.5 hectares of farmland, and I have about 40 ponds with a capacity to raise a minimum of 600,000 kilograms of catfish annually. There’s a fish smokehouse on the farm. We’re basically into fish smoking and sales of smoked fish. We’re only integrating fish farming into our activities to cushion the effects of scarcity of fresh fish to smoke at our smokehouse."

Tiki, whose farm is located in Akure, Ondo state, described the business as highly profitable.

