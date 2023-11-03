"I Was Born into it": Adekunle Ajasin University Graduate Dumps Certificate, Becomes a Fish Farmer
- A Nigerian man has told Legit.ng that he was born into the fish smoking business, and he decided to make it a full-time profession
- The man, Tiki Yinyegha, owns a large fish farm sitting on 4.5 hectares of farmland in Akure, Ondo state capital
- Tiki is a graduate of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, where he studied and bagged a degree in physics
A successful fish farmer has said he was born into the fish business, and now, he has made it a profession.
In a short chat with Legit.ng, the farmer, Tiki Yinyegha, said he studied physics at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, but he has taken up fish farming full-time.
He said:
"My name is Tiki; I was born and raised in Ondo state. I studied physics with education at Adekunle Ajasin University and I’m responsible for all the fish smoking at Tikifish Farm and smoke house.
"I started my fish farm about 5 years ago. But as for fish-smoking, I was born into it as an Ijaw man whose parents are into the fish-smoking business. Fish smoking is profitable if you have a market to sell to."
Tiki also has a fish farm
Apart from being into fish-smoking, Tiki established a large fish farm. He said he established the farm due to the scarcity of fresh fish for smoking.
His words:
"My farm is sitting of 4.5 hectares of farmland, and I have about 40 ponds with a capacity to raise a minimum of 600,000 kilograms of catfish annually. There’s a fish smokehouse on the farm. We’re basically into fish smoking and sales of smoked fish. We’re only integrating fish farming into our activities to cushion the effects of scarcity of fresh fish to smoke at our smokehouse."
Tiki, whose farm is located in Akure, Ondo state, described the business as highly profitable.
Another graduate becomes a fish farmer
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who is an Industrial Chemistry graduate from the Abia State University, Uturu, has set up a fish farm.
The man named Kenneth Odoemenam told Legit.ng that fish farming is a lucrative business but that it is capital-intensive.
Kenneth said after he attended fish farming training in 2017, he started small and gradually got bigger in the business.
