Yul and May Edochie's youngest child and son recently turned a new age, and it was celebrated by the family

The Nollywood actor's daughter, Danielle, shared adorable pictures from the family celebration.

While Yul was absent, the pictures featured May and her three children's stirring reactions from fans who joined in the celebration

Danielle, the first child and daughter of actor Yul and May Edochie, has shared heartwarming pictures from her youngest brother, Zane's birthday celebration on her official Instagram page on Monday, July 13, 2026.

Danielle, who recently made it to Meta's exclusive circle for content creators, also penned a birthday message to her brother, whom she described as the sweetest and most adorable child.

Danielle Edochie shares heartwarming moments from her youngest brother Zane's birthday. Credit: mayyuledochie/yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The pictures featured May alongside Danielle, Karl, and the birthday celebrant in what appeared to be a parlour celebration as they posed for pictures with cakes and drinks.

"World Zane day !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Happy birthday to the sweetest & most adorable child ever! We love you till the very enddddddddd," Danielle wrote in a caption of the photos she shared.

May Edochie and her estranged husband, Yul Edochie, have four children together: Danielle Diana Dubem, Kambilichukwu (who tragically passed away in 2023), Karl, and Zane.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his first wife May Edochie's marriage broke down in 2022 when Yul introduced actress Judy Austin as his second wife.

Fans celebrate as Nollywood actor Yul Edochie's youngest child with May. Credit: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Slide the Instagram post Danielle Edochie shared to see pictures from Yul and Edochie's last child's birthday celebration below:

Reactions as Yul and May Edochie's last child turns a new age

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from fans and well-wishers. Read the comments below:

chinenyeee.a said:

"Can’t believe I missed this. My whole heart, the sweetest boy in the whole worldddd."

yekwachivi commented:

"Why am I tearing up."

smallgranny_the_perfumer reacted:

"Karl is so grown."

May Edochie's daughter comes under scrutiny

Legit.ng also reported that a woman publicly called out Yul Edochie and his estranged wife, May Edochie, over the reported online activities of their first daughter, Danielle Edochie.

In a viral clip, Danielle was seen expressing strong opinions about men and societal issues.

She criticised men for being “jobless” and only speaking up when women face injustice.

Source: Legit.ng